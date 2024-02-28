"I was thinking about my mother": Piers Morgan recalls what Donald Trump said after meeting late Queen as Prince Harry's visa row heats up

Donald Trump, the frontrunner in the US Presidential race recently spoke about Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles.

During the Invictus Games event in Whistler, Canada, Prince Harry was asked about his life in the United States. The Duke of Sussex was also asked if he would apply for citizenship in the US. Speaking to ABC's Good Morning America, Harry replied:

"I have considered it, yeah. It’s a thought that has crossed my mind but it’s not a high priority for me right now."

Donald Trump, who has had on several occasions made controversial comments about Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, told the Daily Express:

"I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me."

These comments come in the wake of Prince Harry's visa controversy in the US, with The Heritage Foundation suing the US Department of Homeland Security over allowing the prince to enter America. This is in light of Harry admitting to taking weed, cocaine and magic mushrooms in his memoir Spare.

As per the Foundation, this was enough for the prince to be denied entry. However, lawyers have argued that this is "not proof" enough.

In a February 26 article, Piers Morgan, the journalist and commentator, explained in his blog with The Sun why Trump loved the Queen. Morgan recalled how happy the former US President was after he met Queen Elizabeth II.

At the time, after Morgan asked Trump what he was thinking about while meeting the Queen, the latter had said:

"I was thinking about my mother. My mother passed away a while ago and she was a tremendous fan of the Queen."

Donald Trump was overjoyed after his meeting with Queen

Donald Trump met with Queen Elizabeth II for the first time in Windsor Castle in 2018. In his article, Morgan recalled how in his interview with Trump afterwards, he exclaimed:

"Piers, your Queen is FANTASTIC! She’s a fantastic woman; so much energy and smart and sharp. She was AMAZING! Such a wonderful lady and so beautiful! It was such an honour to finally meet her. To have a Queen like that is great."

Piers then elaborated on how Donald Trump shared that his mother, Mary Trump, thought highly of the Queen and was a "big fan." Trump shared that his mother belonged to "Stornaway in the Hebrides," a town in Scotland.

As per The Sun, Trump's admiration for the Queen began in 1953, when he was six years old and watched the Coronation ceremony with his mother on TV in New York.

In his interview with Morgan, Trump reflected on how his mother was "enthralled by the pomp and circumstance" and how "the whole idea of royalty and glamour" fascinated her.

Morgan then explained that this is one of the reasons why Trump might be angry with Prince Harry.

What Donald Trump said about Prince Harry

In the interview with the Daily Express, Donald Trump said that the Royal Family has been too lenient with Harry after "what he has done," referring to Harry leaving the royal duties in 2020 and marrying Markle.

In a 2022 interview for Piers Morgan Uncensored, Trump had said:

"Harry is whipped. I won't use the full expression, but Harry is whipped like no person I think I've ever seen. I'm not a fan of Meghan, and I wasn't right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose."

Trump even anticipated Harry and Meghan's separation in the same interview. He said it'll end when Harry is done being bossed around or when Meghan finds another man. He had also said that the Sussexes should be stripped of their royal titles as they were an "embarrassment."

In an interview with Hugh Hewitt in 2023, Trump had shown concern about the US security being provided to Harry and Meghan:

"I didn’t like the idea that they were getting U.S. security when they came over here."

Donald Trump had also shown disapproval when Harry and Markle were invited to the King Williams coronation, saying:

"I was actually surprised that Harry was invited to be honest."

Trump had also said that Harry's memoir, Spare, was horrible.