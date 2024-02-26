'I don't think he can even protect himself': Donald Trump mocked for threatening to deport Prince Harry if he becomes president 

Donald Trump threatened to deport Prince Harry if Trump becomes US President again this year. He said he "will not protect him" like Joe Biden and accused the Royal Family member of betraying the Queen.

On Saturday, February 24, Trump attended the Conservative Political Action Conference and mentioned that it was "unforgivable" how Harry betrayed the Queen. He told the Daily Express US:

“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me."

Days ago, Harry revealed in Good Morning America that he had considered becoming an American citizen. Trump made his comments a day after Harry appeared in court to answer questions about his alleged drug usage, which he described in his memoir Spare.

Netizens were quick to react to Trump's statement. One user on X, @thebluestshade, mentioned that Trump could not even "protect himself", pointing out that he's been charged with fraud.

Donald Trump was trolled by netizens for threatening to deport Prince Harry

Users on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Trump's comments and mocked the former President for threatening Prince Harry. Some also pointed out that Harry entered the US during Trump's administration in 2020.

Users also criticized Trump for the alleged accusations against him. A user even questioned if he could "do anything"

Prince Harry reportedly visited court to answer questions about his 'controversial' immigration status

Trump's comments were reportedly made in light of Harry's controversial immigration status, reports The Independent.

On Friday, February 23, Harry visited court to answer a lawsuit made by the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation against Biden's Department of Homeland Security.

As per the Heritage Foundation's lawsuit, the Duke should not have entered the US as he previously confessed to taking illegal drugs in his memoir, Spare. The think tank pointed out that US law "generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry”. They also mentioned that proof of prior drug usage could be used to deny a visa for entry to the US.

In his 2023 memoir, Spare, Prince Harry admitted to taking cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms during his early years. The Duke of Sussex said marijuana "did help" him, while cocaine "didn't do anything".

“Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me.”

The Duke of Sussex had to reportedly be present in court to answer questions regarding his alleged drug usage and whether or not he had "misrepresented" his drug use, per The Mirror.