Prince Harry visa case: Everything to know Duke of Sussex's cocaine claims in memoir 'Spare'

Prince Harry’s US visa is being questioned as the conservative think-tank – The Heritage Foundation – has sued the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for the same. According to The Sun, the Duke’s visa case was put on trial in a court in Washington DC on Friday, February 23.

This comes after Prince Harry’s revelation about taking cocaine, weed, and magic mushrooms in his 2023 memoir, Spare. The news outlet also reported that the US federal lawyers defended the duke in the trial, claiming the book “is not proof.”

According to the Express UK, Tom Quinn, the royal expert, has stated that “Harry could be in big trouble with the visa issue” and that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will be having sleepless nights over it.”

The Heritage Foundation demands Prince Harry’s visa application be made public

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 (Image via Getty/ Joern Pollex)

John Bardo, a lawyer for the Biden administration, defended Prince Harry’s visa in the court, claiming how the Duke’s book “wasn’t sworn testimony or proof.” He also stated:

“Saying something in a book doesn’t necessarily make it true. Prince Harry is one foreign national out of many who enter the US legally.”

Arguing over Bardo’s statement, Samuel Dewey, from the Heritage Foundation claimed how Spare should be considered a valid admission, for the Duke himself had “confirmed its accuracy.” He further stated:

“Prince Harry admitted to daily drug use after being let into the US. The Duke’s admissions make him inadmissible.”

Holding up the copy of Spare in court, Dewey said that the government was “providing special treatments to celebrities” to enter the US. He added how Prince Harry’s visa case raised “profound questions about the DHS conduct.”

The court also heard the Heritage Foundation’s demand from the DHS that Harry’s visa application be made public to reveal his answer about drug use, the Express UK reported.

Similar to medical records, a person's visa application is confidential; however, the news source reports that the Heritage Foundation asserts that the Duke waived such rights when discussing drug use in his biography.

A comment on Harry's Visa case (Image via X/@shagpokewhipple)

Commenting on the progress of the Duke’s ongoing visa case with Express UK, Tom Quinn commented:

“Because it is a matter of serious public interest, I wouldn’t be surprised if publication of his original visa application is allowed, especially if it shows that Harry did not tick the box saying he had in the past taken drugs.”

Express UK also reported the DHS’s statement about not being able to confirm whether the Duke made any application alongside his visa relating to exemptions of drug use. The department added:

“The mere acknowledgment of these records would constitute an unwarranted invasion of Prince Harry’s privacy. The records are particularly sensitive because releasing them, even in part, would reveal Prince Harry’s status in the United States, which [he] has not disclosed.”

Speaking outside of the court on Friday, Samuel Dewey said:

“This case is important because we want to know if DHS is giving special treatment to high-profile celebrities, and this is probably the most high-profile celebrity out there who has been in the US, and were there red flags?”

According to The Sun, Dewey also raised questions about whether or not the Duke was on a diplomatic visa. Although a diplomatic visa doesn’t allow an individual to work in the country, the Duke has been doing so. He further questioned:

“The Royal Family withdrew Harry’s security, how could he still be on a diplomatic visa?”

According to The Sun’s report, Judge Nichols will hand down a written ruling in the Duke’s visa case in the coming weeks.