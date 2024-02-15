When did Harry and Meghan change Archie and Lilibet's surname? Couple ditched "Mountbatten-Windsor" to reportedly unify their family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have adopted the surname "Sussex" for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, replacing their old surname Mountbatten-Windsor. Following the launch of their new website, Sussex.com, on February 12, sources revealed that the Sussexes made this move to unify the family.

Furthermore, a source revealed to The Times that Archie and Lilibet have gone by Sussex since King Charles's coronation on May 6, 2023.

Prince Archie, born in May 2019, is sixth in line to the throne. His younger sister, Lilibet, was born in June 2021 and was christened just before the King's coronation on May 3, 2023. The Sussexes have lived in Montecito, Los Angeles, since departing from their British residence.

Archie and Lilibet's surname was changed to Sussex in 2023

According to The Times, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex replaced the surname Mountbatten-Windsor with Sussex for Archie and Lilibet since the King's coronation in 2023. They are now officially called Archie Sussex and Lilibet Sussex.

On January 15, 2024, a source revealed to The Times that this shift was a "proud moment" meant to symbolize the family's "unification."

“The reality behind the new site is very simple — it’s a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King’s coronation, the same surname for the first time. That’s a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it’s a proud moment.”

Expand Tweet

According to the Mirror, this ended the 64-year-old royal naming tradition. The Privy Council decreed the surname Mountbatten-Windsor in 1960 to be used by all male descendants of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

The new website also addressed the two children by their official titles, referring to them as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. This was another point of contention as the children weren't bestowed these titles when they were born since they were not the children of a future king, with their father being fifth in line to the throne.

However, this changed when King Charles acceded to the throne, making them the grandchildren of the reigning monarch. According to Vogue, a source revealed that Archie and Lilibet will inherit their royal titles as their "birthright" after Princess Lilibet's christening.

The source said,

“The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

Expand Tweet

The Sussexes' new website invited considerable controversy

The Sussexes' new website, Sussex.com, launched on Monday, drew controversy, especially for using the Duchess' coat of arms and co-opting the name Sussex into the fold. After they gave up their status as senior working members of the royal family, Queen Elizabeth banned the couple from using their previous branding, "Sussex Royal."

Expand Tweet

According to The Independent, the Sussexes broke their silence. They addressed their new website for the first time, with Markle praising the designers for their “attention to detail” and “creativity and care.”

“They’re not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They’re a very special company. Plus they’re Canadian, so I’m a fan,” she continued.

In other news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in Canada to commemorate the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 One Year To Go celebrations from Wednesday to Friday.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE