"No idea why they can’t take commercial flights": Harry and Meghan slammed for taking private jet to Canada for Invictus Games

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle landed in Vancouver, Canada, ahead of the three-day Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 One Year to Go celebrations from February 14 to February 16. The royal couple boarded their private jet to make the two-hour journey from Santa Barbara to Vancouver to attend the precursor celebrations for the Invictus Games, slated to be held in February 2025.

Expand Tweet

However, using their private jet did not sit well with social media, especially after their brand new website, Susex.com, professed Prince Harry as an "environmental campaigner" in his biography. Netizens questioned why they "can't take commercial flights" after claiming to want to lead a "normal life."

Expand Tweet

Prince Harry recently flew to the UK to visit his father after his cancer diagnosis on February 6, 2024. The relationship between the father and son has been fractured since the Sussexes rescinded their positions as senior working members of the royal family in January 2020.

Netizens slammed the Sussexes' use of a private jet to fly to the Invictus Games

Like his father, Prince Harry is an avid environmental campaigner and climate advocate, famously stating, "No one can deny science" when it comes to climate change in 2019.

So, it stands to reason that their use of a private jet to fly to Canada drew outrage on social media, with people blaming them for being contradictory and hypocritical. Here are some of their reactions from X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to Sky News Australia, when previously asked about using private jets at a charity event to promote sustainable living in 2019, Prince Harry responded,

“I spend 99 percent of my life traveling the world by commercial. Occasionally, there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure my family are safe and it’s genuinely as simple as that. But as I said in my speech, for me, it’s about balance.”

Invictus Games 2025 will feature winter sports for the first time

According to The Standard, the 2025 edition of the Invictus Games will feature winter sports for the first time. The games, scheduled for February 2025, will also feature new sports like wheelchair curling and Nordic skiing.

Expand Tweet

The Invictus Games debuted in London in 2014. Heralded as Prince Harry's brainchild, the games are an international multi-sports event for injured, sick, and wounded service personnel, both serving and veteran.

The 2025 Invictus Games is set to host 19 nations, each producing 55 participants. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be visiting the training camps throughout their stay in Canada.

Expand Tweet

Canada holds a special place in the Sussexes' hearts, as the pair made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto. Markle was living in Toronto then, filming for the legal drama Suits.

In other news, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched their new website, Sussex.com, on February 12. Their old website, Archewell.com, is now redirecting to the new website, showcasing a detailed biography about the couple and the latest updates about their public appearances.

According to The Standard, the website recently drew flak for coopting the term "Sussex" after Queen Elizabeth explicitly asked the couple to discard their older branding of "Sussex Royal" following their exit from the monarchy.