"Make America a Monarchy Again": Netizens react to Harry and Meghan rebranding Archewell by launching new Sussex website to share "personal updates"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quietly launched a new website as their old website Archewell.com was rebranded to Sussex.com as of February 12, 2024. The royal couple have embraced their royal crest, designed during their wedding and barely used since then, into the fold, with the homepage showing a picture of the couple during the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany.

The website, which will allow the couple to share more "personal updates", greeted people with the words:

"The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan. The Duke & Duchess of Sussex"

This new rebrand garnered mixed reviews from the public. While some welcomed the new change, others accused the couple of trying to push the "idea of themselves as working royals" in the US.

Some even ridiculed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mocking that “Make America a Monarchy Again” should be their new motto while trying to rebrand.

Archewell Foundation is a not-for-profit created by the Sussexes in October 2020 that believes in "the power of community as a transformative solution for our collective wellbeing", according to its website.

With the old website's rebranding, the foundation's website was also revamped to suit the aesthetics of the new Sussex.com website.

Netizens reacted to the Archewell.com website rebrand with mixed reviews

While rebranding is essential to stay relevant in the ever-changing digital landscape of the modern world, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rebrand of Archewell.com to Sussex.com was met with mixed reviews. Many accused the couple of "cashing in" on their royal connections while estranged from the royal family, as stated by royal expert Angela Levin to The Sun.

"They are cashing in on their royal connections that they say they hate so much. Queen Elizabeth II would be furious because they promised they wouldn't do that. They should be stopped from using a title that they spent years insulting," she said.

Netizens accused the new website of being "shady" due to the couple's "desperation to be royal." Here are some of their reactions from X:

The Sussexes' fans came to their defense, calling the website "slick, classy, consise, to the point."

Archewell replaced Harry and Markle's original brand Sussex Royal

According to The Independent, Archewell was adopted by the royal couple after Queen Elizabeth told them to drop their Sussex Royal brand when they quit their royal duties in 2020.

The name, inspired in part by their son's name, was a portmanteau of the Greek word "arche" meaning "source of action" and "well" meaning "a plentiful source or supply."

The new website's About section talks about the royal couple's philanthropic endeavors, stating:

"The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is shaping the future through business and philanthropy. This includes: The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, patronages, ventures, and organizations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together."

The website also features lengthy biographies about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, highlighting their achievements, careers and personality. Sussex. com also links to the couple's philanthropic foundation and their production company.

In other news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be traveling to Canada for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 One Year to Go from February 14 to February 16. According to The Telegraph, Canada holds a special place in their hearts as they made their debut as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

