'Elon hasn't gotten over his X': Streamers and YouTubers react to Elon Musk rebranding Twitter to X.com

Elon Musk's decision to rename and rebrand Twitter to X.com has become a hot topic on social media, with people from all walks of life giving their two cents on the matter. Much like many recent policy changes made by him for the platform, this new development has divided the community, with many openly joking about it. Popular and content creators have been talking about the recent changes, with many calling out the Tesla CEO for things such as rate limits being imposed on users.

With the bird app officially becoming X.com, they have naturally started discussing this alteration. A majority of them have been making fun of Elon Musk. Popular YouTuber Jacksepticeye, for example, recently posted a joke about the new name. He insinuated that Musk has feelings for a former partner, saying:

"Elon Musk hasn't gotten over his X."

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye Elon Musk hasn’t gotten over his X

For context, the South African billionaire has been divorced thrice, and his last major relationship was with the Canadian singer Grimes.

"Still gonna call it Twitter": YouTubers such as MKBHD, HasanAbi, and YourRageGaming react to Elon Musk rebranding Twitter to 'X'

Elon Musk has already confirmed that X.com will redirect users to Twitter. This decision to rename and rebrand one of the most recognizable social media websites has been met with a lot of backlash from a variety of people. Certain YouTubers and Streamers have also spoken about it through their socials.

Tech content creator MKBHD made it clear that he would not be calling the website by its new name.

Marques Brownlee @MKBHD I'm still gonna call it Twitter

Twitch streamer YouRageGaming also reacted to the rebranding, calling out Elon Musk for "getting corny." Fellow streamer and political commentator HasanAbi replied to this post with a singular question: "getting?" Here's he's implying that Musk had always been corny.

YourRageGaming and HasanAbi's reactions (Image via Twitter)

Twitch streamer Macaiyla, who recently underwent a lot of trauma after losing her and Tyler1's baby in a miscarriage, did not mince her words while expressing displeasure about this decision.

Macaiyla @macaiyla @elonmusk This is actually retarded lol

Call of Duty Warzone streamer StoneMountain64, on the other hand, had a more positive reaction to the develpment.

StoneMountain @StoneMountain64 @elonmusk I never felt like a bird anyways

Valorant streamer Flexinja could not believe Elon Musk's recent tweet about referring to a post as "an X" and thought he was just trolling.

Flexinja thinks Elon is trolling (Image via Twitter)

Austin-based streamer and content creator group OTK took the opportunity to jokingly rebrand themselves as Twitter, posting an edited picture of this company's former logo in black to match One True King's logo that features a crown.

Elon Musk has confirmed that Twitter will be rebranded as X.com as early as Monday, July 24. Readers should note that the SpaceX CEO has controlled that domain name for years and tried to call PayPal "X" back in the day before being ousted by its board of directors.