Who is Bennett Levine? Harry and Meghan's Archewell production chief quits, as Netflix deal remains uncertain

Archewell Productions manager Bennett Levine has recently announced his exit from the company. The company has collaborated with streaming platforms like Netflix and Spotify and produced multiple projects, including the documentary series, Harry & Meghan.

Bennett Levine's LinkedIn page says that he served as the coordinator for Archewell from 2021 and was promoted to manager in June 2022. He confirmed his resignation a week ago through the same platform and wrote:

"I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as Tracking Executive at Cinetic Media!"

The post shared on LinkedIn (Image via Bennett Levine/LinkedIn)

Bennett Levine's exit has left a lot of questions regarding the future of Archewell and a source of DailyMail described it as "a blow to the company." The New York Post states that the production company's 2021 contract with Netflix is still active and valid until 2025.

According to Express, a few days before Bennett's resignation, PR expert Mayah Riaz stated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly not interested in extending their current contract. This also ends the possibility of a new season for Harry & Meghan.

Bennett Levine has served in various other companies in the past

Bennett Levine obtained his BBA degree from William & Mary. His LinkedIn page states that he began his career at a company called Cornerstone Research, located in Washington D.C.

Levine then came to Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2019 as a senior analyst for motion picture business development. He exited Sony in 2020 and joined Picturestart the same year.

Before joining Archewell Productions, he was a production assistant for FilmiNation Entertainment for three months in 2021. He served in Archewell from 2021 and has begun working for Cinematic Media as a tracking executive this month.

As of this writing, there are no details available on Levine's personal life. He is also not active on any social media platforms except LinkedIn.

Bennett Levine's exit and the fate of the projects planned by Archewell Productions

Daily Mail states that a lot of people serving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have resigned in the last few years. Bennett Levine is the latest person on the list and before his exit, the Sussexes were reportedly planning to collaborate with Netflix for other projects.

Meghan Markle addressed the same during her appearance at the Power of Women gala in November 2023, saying they have "many exciting things on the slate." GB News reports that she spoke on the success of Harry & Meghan, praising the cast and crew, and continued:

"It's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."

According to The News International, Meghan is reportedly worried after spending a lot of money and not delivering the results as per expectations. A source also claimed that the duo are not in a "strong position" like they were in the past.

Harry & Meghan aired for six episodes in December 2022 and broke viewership records on Netflix despite being criticized for a few reasons. Archewell has previously cut ties with Spotify after they failed to provide content based on a contract worth $20 million. While Levine has now left the company, there are no updates regarding his replacement.