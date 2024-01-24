"A different vibe": Omid Scobie compares Harry and Meghan's Jamaica trip to William and Kate’s disastrous Caribbean tour

Omid Scobie has targeted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in one of his social media posts after the duo arrived together in Jamaica for the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love held on January 23, 2024. People magazine states that the film is scheduled to release on February 14.

While the public present at the event were reportedly enjoying the surprise appearance of the duo, Scobie shared a video of the same through his official page on X (Twitter) and wrote:

"A different vibe to the last time we saw PM Andrew Holness with members of the Royal Family…"

The tweet posted by Scobie (Image via scobie/X)

The comments section of the post was flooded with multiple comments with one of them claiming that Scobie was uncomfortable to see Harry and Meghan attending an event. Others made fun of Scobie using the word "vibe" in his tweet, with another one writing that Harry and Meghan promoted a film about Bob Marley, who is "Jamaica's gem."

A reaction to Scobie's tweet (Image via scobie/X)

Omid Scobie has managed to hold the attention of the public since 2023 when his book Endgame reportedly mentioned the name of a royal racist, who questioned the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unborn son.

Omid Scobie speaks on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearance at the event: Meaning behind the tweet explained

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica on Tuesday. While Meghan was spotted in a black spaghetti strap top, Carolina Herrera skirt, and Jennifer Meyer earrings, Harry opted for a normal suit, as per People magazine.

The duo clicked pictures at the event with Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins and Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness and spoke to the audience. The News International reported that Harry and Meghan were previously spotted in Jamaica around seven years ago when they attended the wedding of a close friend.

As mentioned earlier, Omid Scobie posted a tweet about the duo's appearance at the event, writing that the situation appeared to be different compared to what happened in the past.

The Express states that Scobie was referring to Prince William and Kate Middleton's trip to the Caribbean in March 2022. William and Kate were given warnings before the tour since the residents were reportedly demanding to remove Queen Elizabeth II as the Head of State.

Noel Phillips, who serves as a correspondent for Good Morning Britain, reportedly claimed in a statement that Jamaica would start to work on the removal of Elizabeth II as the Head of State after William and Kate leave Jamaica. Phillips further stated:

"I'm trying to make sense myself as to why they are hosting William and Kate knowing very well they are going to remove the Queen as Head of State."

While Scobie's tweet has gone viral on social media platforms, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are yet to respond to the same.

Omid Scobie's book received a discount in December 2023

Omid Scobie's book Endgame made controversial claims about the Royal Family after it was released on November 28, 2023. The Dutch version was also taken down from multiple stores in the Netherlands as it reportedly featured the name of a royal racist in one of the paragraphs.

While the Royal Family did not take any legal action against Scobie for the same, the price of the book was reduced by 50% last month on websites like Amazon and WHSmiths, as per The Express. The news came almost a week after the book was released.

