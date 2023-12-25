Could Meghan Markle testify about royal racist row? Samantha Markle's libel case might drag Sussexes to court

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been trending for some time after details related to their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey went viral. This happened after Omid Scobie's book Endgame mentioned that Meghan had raised concerns about racism, accusing two members of the royal family of questioning the potential skin color of her child.

Meanwhile, Meghan's sister Samantha has already filed a lawsuit against her, increasing the possibility that Meghan might have to disclose the identities of the royal racists, as per Geo News. The lawsuit claims that the charges need to be investigated thoroughly, and Samantha's attorney, Peter Ticktin, told The Sun that the family issues are expected to be brought up in the case. He said:

"There are reasons why she abandoned her family and turned on her family. This is a person who wants to be able to say horrible things and not really care if she destroyed the lives of people in her family. She doesn't care if she destroys the monarchy."

The New York Post reported that Samantha accused Meghan of defamation in the lawsuit based on the latter's statement to Oprah Winfrey in the 2021 interview that she was the only child born to their mother and never shared a close bond with Samantha.

Meghan Markle is expected to testify against the royal racists if the case is accepted

Meghan Markle made some shocking claims while speaking to Oprah Winfrey in 2021. The interview brought a lot of problems for the former actress, including a lawsuit from her sister Samantha, who charged her with spreading false information.

According to Metro, Meghan's attorneys explained that she did not ignore anything about Samantha and that her statement was utterly referring to the duo's childhood, which was not a reason to file a lawsuit. The charges in the court documents state:

"Meghan – who was featured with Prince Harry on the cover of Time Magazine's annual feature on 'The World's Most Influential People' published and disseminated false and malicious lies designed to destroy Plaintiff's reputation and which have subjected Plaintiff to humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale."

The Sun reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to be asked regarding the royal racists who questioned about the skin color of the duo's unborn child. Samantha's lawyer, Peter Ticktin, also confirmed the same, saying that he will be appealing to question Meghan under oath.

As mentioned earlier, the report on royal racists emerged after Omid Scobie's book Endgame noted Meghan Markle's 2021 interview. Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry's representatives are yet to share a statement regarding the questioning.

Omid Scobie's book was removed from Netherlands bookstores last month

Omid Scobie's book Endgame was in the headlines last month after the Dutch version reportedly mentioned the name of a royal racist, which was said to be a translation error. The Dutch version was immediately removed at the bookstores of the Netherlands, as per Independent.

The book addressed Meghan Markle's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she alleged that people were discussing her unborn son's skin color. Although she did not reveal any name in the interview, she said:

"That was relayed to me from Harry from conversations that family had with him."

Scobie later responded to the controversy during his appearance on BBC Two, saying that the entire thing was a publicity stunt. The book has been additionally involved in other controversies after it reportedly disclosed secrets related to the royal family.