"I just think that's kind of ridiculous" - The View responds to controversy surrounding Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's unexpected split

The entire world was in disbelief when word of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's divorce became public. It seemed that the couple was very content together, having frequently made headlines for their happy and giggly public outings and show-stopping award ceremony appearances. Additionally, the couple also welcomed two daughters throughout their marriage.

However, as it turns out, their union was not as wonderful as it had appeared to be. While the move may have sent shockwaves through the celebrity world, it also gave fans and the media a chance to offer their own theories and speculations as to why the couple might have grown apart.

As with most public celebrity divorces, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce has now managed to make headlines and is the center of public ridicule.

While Turner is in England promoting her new show and attending several parties, Joe Jonas has been on tour with his brothers and taking care of their kids. This move has drawn much media attention, particularly criticism of Sophie Turner for her carefree attitude.

Recently, however, The View hosts slammed the s*xist overtones in the media's spin on the divorce and significantly criticized it, with Sunny Hostin saying:

"What I don't like about the spin lately is that he's taking care of the kids — I'm sorry, is this an immaculate conception? They're his freaking kids, too! So what, he's taking care of the kids? Does he get a gold star? … I just think that's kind of ridiculous."

Host Sara Haines echoed the same sentiment as she replied:

"At the end of the day, we don't know what's going on between them or what's happening. I think the spin of this that bothers me is: she's working, he's working. These weren't new careers. They met on these terms. She's at a wrap party for a show she did; we have wrap parties here. You celebrate the end! Really fun."

"So that isn't just a bar that she's out hanging out [at]. She happens to be with her colleagues at a bar celebrating the end of a series. We don't know if other times the kids are with her, or if she can have the kids [with her]," she continued.

The View hosts defend Sophie Turner's decision to party amid her divorce from Joe Jonas

Talking about the recent criticism that Sophie Turner has been subjected to because of her outing with her coworkers. The View host Sunny Hostin defended Sophie Turner for her actions and stressed the importance of the fact that Turner is just 27 years old.

"I've told so many of my friends you don't get married before 30 because the 20s are when you're supposed to be drinking the shots, when you're supposed to be at the parties, when you're supposed to be dating a lot of men. She had a baby by the time she was 24. She had another baby by 26. Poor girl, she needs that party!" she said.

Adding to Sunny Hostin's claim, host Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed that she could definitely "sense some innuendo and undertones of s*xism."

Then Ana Navarro brought up the recent rumors that suggested that Joe Jonas had filed for divorce because of something he'd seen on the Ring Camera.

"I mean, is she having s*x with the Amazon driver? What can you possibly watch on the Ring camera?" she questioned.

The discussion ended with Griffin saying that the criticism the pair has been receiving is unjust, especially the s*xism that Sophie Turner is being subjected to. She added that, at the end of the day, the couple's divorce should not be making headlines altogether for the sake of their own children.

"These are both huge stars, I love both, they're both friends of the show — Sophie Turner, please come on — there's kids involved, so some of this, what's leaking in the press, I don't like because these kids someday are going to read it," she commented.

The hosts' remarks echoed the opinion of the fanbase as a whole, which was that the couple's decision and their privacy should be respected at such a time instead of being turned into a mockery by the media. Since the discussion on The View, most individuals have taken to social media to express their views of agreement with the hosts, even though they are saddened by the news of the divorce.