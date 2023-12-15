What did Gary Lineker tweet about Grant Shapps? BBC presenter seemed to breach social media guidelines, Samir Shah says

Gary Lineker has been trending recently after he allegedly broke the social media rules set by BBC. The upcoming chairman for BBC Samir Shah also claimed the same after Gary shared some posts on X (formerly Twitter) and included his name in a letter that called for the withdrawal of the Rwanda scheme.

According to The Standard, Lineker criticized Defence Secretary Grant Shapps after the latter told Gary to avoid speaking about other topics.

Evening Standard revealed that Lineker posted a picture on December 11, 2023, as a reply to Grant's video shared by ITV News. The picture had Grant on top followed by three more politicians. He used the names of Michael Green, Corinne Stockheath, and Sebastian Fox for the other three politicians. The caption stated:

"A tad rich coming from someone who can't even stick to one name. 4 chaps Shapps."

Gary Lineker has also been criticized by MP Jonathan Gullis for breaking the rules and the former responded by writing on X:

"Jonathan hasn't read the new guidelines….or, should I say, had someone read them to him?"

Samir Shah believes that Gary Lineker broke the BBC social media rules

According to ITVX, Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps questioned on December 11, 2023, if Gary Lineker should share his opinion on politics. This happened after Lineker signed a letter that called for the cancelation of the Rwanda scheme and thinking of something different.

Shapps said:

"What is right or moral about having people trafficked dangerously across the English Channel, losing their lives at sea, illegally entering the country? That is not a civilized, morally correct thing to do."

As mentioned earlier, Gary replied by sharing a picture on X with photos of three politicians and addressed them as Michael Green, Corinne Stockheath, and Sebastian Fox. While the photo went viral, it received a negative reaction on various social media platforms.

A BBC spokesperson also shared a statement, saying that Lineker has the freedom to "contribute to projects for third parties" until they do not affect his commitments to BBC alongside the "guidelines on conflicts of interest. The statement continued:

"We aren't going to comment on individuals or indeed individual tweets. While the guidance does allow people to talk about issues that matter to them, it is also clear that individuals should be civil and not call into question anyone's character. We discuss issues that arise with presenters as necessary."

BBC's incoming chairman Samir Shah believed that although Gary signed the letter, it could be considered as breaking the rules of BBC. He addressed the same to the committee of MPs on December 13 and added:

"But the more recent tweet in which he identifies a politician does, on the face of it, seem to breach those guidelines. I'm not sure how egregious it is but I imagine the BBC is looking into it and considering its response."

Gary Lineker joined many others to speak out against the Rwanda scheme

According to the Evening Standard, Gary Lineker signed a letter on December 12, 2023, which demanded the withdrawal of the Rwanda scheme. Reuters reported that the bill is aimed to send the illegal immigrants in Britain to Rwanda. The letter reads:

"Our Government is still trying to banish people fleeing persecution to Rwanda despite the highest court in the land ruling the scheme unlawful. Tеns of thousands of pеoplе arе stuck in limbo waiting for thеir rеfugее protеction to bе procеssеd, sеparatеd from thеir familiеs and barrеd from working."

The letter required the government to consider the "will of the British people," who have been actively involved in the local communities for many years, when coming up with a new plan. The letter was signed by a large number of people, including Sophie Okonedo and Helen Pankhurst.