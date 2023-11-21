“Did Suella Braverman lie in her letter to Rishi Sunak?”: Victoria Derbyshire tears into Robert Jenrick over Plan B on Rwanda treaty

Renowed BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire escalated tension when she posed a compelling question about Suella Braverman to UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick. This interview comes days after Mrs. Braverman was fired by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

In an interview on November 16, 2023, Victoria asked Mr. Jenrick:

"Did Suella Braverman lie in her letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak?"

On November 14, 2023, Mrs. Braverman resigned as Home Secretary. Her resignation letter has ignited a public debate about the government and its workings. However, the debate took a drastic turn when Mr. Jenrick said that he and Mrs. Braverman did work on "Plan B". In contrast, the former Home Secretary accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of "wishful thinking" and failed to give a credible "Plan B."

Braverman's strongly worded broadside came on the eve of the government's Rwanda Treaty. The Rwanda Treaty aimed to provide the guarantee that those relocated from the UK to Rwanda would be protected against removal from Rwanda. The British Supreme Court ruled that this policy was unlawful.

However, Mrs. Braverman stated earlier that the Rwanda plan was her "dream" and "obsession."

Robert Jenrick says he and Suella Braverman have worked on a Plan B

In a dramatic turn of events, the two high-profile figures within the government underwent a drastic change when Robert Jenrick gave his two cents to the unfolding controversy in a brief interview with Victoria Derbyshire.

Mr. Jenrick pledged that the government would do "whatever it takes" to implement its Rwanda deportation plan. He added that he and his former boss have a "plan B" in place.

"Well, the former Home Secretary and I worked on a plan B."

However, in her letter to Prime Minister Sunak, Mrs. Braverman accused him of not having a plan B in case the UK Supreme Court rules against the Rwanda treaty, which the court did. When asked whether she was lying about Plan B, Mr. Jenrick said,

"No, she wasn't."

Also, he ensured that Rwanda's policy would succeed before the next general election.

He also praised the former home secretary, adding that though they "occasionally had stylistic differences," they were "always united on the policy and our determination to stop the boats."

"She was someone who was extremely hard-working, passionate, and she spoke for millions of people across the country."

What exactly does Suella Braverman's letter narrate?

Suella Braverman wrote a strong letter to Rishi Sunak after he sacked her. In her three-page resignation letter, she criticized his strategies and policies for running the government. She accused him of "betrayal" and has mentioned Mr. Sunak's failed key policies and broken pledges over immigration.

Further, she wrote, "Mr. Sunak had adopted "wishful thinking" to avoid having to make hard choices."

While addressing the leadership qualities of Mr. Sunak as "weak and uncertain", Suella Braverman claimed that she agreed to work in his cabinet under "certain conditions." This included commitments from the prime minister to narrow net migration and legislate against the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) in order to deliver a successful Rwanda deportation plan.

As mentioned in Mrs. Braverman's letter, for over a year, she has sent numerous messages to the prime minister on the key subjects contained in their agreement. Still, she received "disregard and lack of interest only."

To vividly show her sadness over his policies and Rwanda's plan, Suella Braverman wrote:

"Either your distinctive style of government means you are incapable of doing so."

Further, she said,

"Or, as I must surely conclude now, you never had any intention of keeping your promises."

As Braverman's letter continues to unveil the inner workings of the government, she was clear from day one and wrote,

"If you did not wish to leave the ECHR, the way to securely and swiftly deliver our Rwanda partnership would be to block off the ECHR."

Furthermore, she accused him of opting for an easy path instead of hard choices, leaving the country in an impossible position.

During her tenure, she consistently argued with the government to be prepared for any losses in the Supreme Court due to a lack of planning. In which she stated,

"You have failed to prepare any sort of credible Plan B."

Despite her setting out what a credible Plan B would be, no measures were taken. This hints at a sign that Mr. Rishi Sunak had not taken enough measures despite his authoritative position on the Rwanda treaty, according to Mrs. Braverman.

In her letter, Suella Braverman does not mince words, taking it to direct aim at Mr. Sunak's policies and overall leadership methods. However, Rishi Sunak has yet to make an official response to the letter.