Why was Suella Braverman sacked? Recent comments controversy explored as David Cameron returns as foreign secretary

On November 13, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman was axed by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a surprising move as part of a cabinet reshuffle. Foreign secretary James Cleverly took Braverman's former position, leaving his office empty. In an even more shocking move, former Prime Minister David Cameron returned to take Cleverly's position as the foreign secretary.

The sacking of Braverman came after the publishing of a controversial Times article on November 8, in which she accused the British police of having a double standard when it came to pro-Palestine protestors. She claimed that aggressive pro-Palestine protestors were ignored while, at the same time, similarly aggressive right-wing and nationalist protesters were met with a more stern response.

Suella Braverman's controversial Home Secretary run comes to an abrupt end

Suella Braverman is no stranger to controversial comments. However, her latest inflammatory opinions published by The Times on November 8 was the last straw for the far-right firebrand former minister. The Guardian quoted the British Prime Minster's representative who stated that No. 10 Downing Street needed to clear Suella Braverman's comments.

According to the ministerial codes, the content and timing of every major press release must be cleared by No. 10 Downing Street. The Guardian reported that the article was sent for review to No. 10, but the "major" changes that were supposed to be made to it were omitted.

Suella Braverman wrote in the controversial op-ed that the pro-Palestine "mobs" were an "assertion of primacy" by certain groups of people. She specified that these groups were particularly "Islamists." She further established that these Islamists were of the "kind" that is usually seen in Northern Ireland.

She also heavily lashed out against the Metropolitan police. She insinuated in the article:

"Unfortunately, there is a perception that senior police officers play favorites when it comes to protesters,"

She added:

"Right-wing and nationalist protesters who engage in aggression are rightly met with a stern response yet pro-Palestinian mobs displaying almost identical behavior are largely ignored, even when clearly breaking the law."

Previously, in an October 30 interview with Channel 4, Braverman described the pro-Palestine marches as "hate marches." In an interview with Sky News on November 5, she believed that the protests scheduled for Armistice Day on November 11 should not go ahead. She stated:

"I think chanting of Jihad on the streets of Britain in the 1st century is utterly despicable,"

On November 11, Reuters reported that over 300,000 pro-Palestine protestors marched through central London. The protestors clashed with far-right counter-protestors, leading to 140 arrests. Suella Braverman later released a statement following the marches supporting the decisions taken by the police.

She thanked the police for their "professionalism in the face of violence and aggression" from both protesters and counter-protesters. She said that it was outrageous that multiple officers got injured in the line of duty. She further stated in a series of tweets:

"Antisemitism and other forms of racism together with the valorising of terrorism on such a scale is deeply troubling."

Suella Braverman's rhetoric regarding the protests and the insubordination mentioned above against the prime minister finally got her sacked. In her place, James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, was appointed. The Guardian quoted a sacked Suella Braverman stating on Monday:

"It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary. I will have more to say in due course."

The stunning return of David Cameron

In a much more shocking move, former Prime Minister David Cameron made a surprising entry into Rishi Sunak's cabinet, replacing Cleverly as the next foreign secretary. The move is somewhat unexpected as Cameron is not really on the good books of the conservatives after his 2016 Brexit debacle.

After his appointment, Cameron immediately took to X and confirmed that Sunak asked him to be his Foreign Secretary, and he "gladly accepted." Cameron wrote that the UK faced a "daunting set of international challenges" like the Ukraine war and the Middle East crisis.

David Cameron stated:

"While I have been out of front-line politics for the last seven years, I hope that my experience – as Conservative Leader for eleven years and Prime Minister for six – will assist me in helping the Prime Minister to meet these vital challenges."

He conceded:

"Though I may have disagreed with some individual decisions, it is clear to me that Rishi Sunak is a strong and capable Prime Minister, who is showing exemplary leadership at a difficult time."

Cameron proclaimed that he wanted to help Sunak deliver the "security and prosperity" that the country needed. David Cameron said he looked forward to working with James Cleverly and the "dedicated FCDO staff." The replies to his tweet were filled with scathing backlash. People saw the appointment of Cameron as the end of the Conservative party.

David Cameron resigned in 2016 after six years as the British Prime Minister. In 2016, he held the EU membership referendum and vehemently campaigned to remain in the European Union but failed when a narrow 52% voted to exit the union. Cameron resigned almost immediately after the results. His campaign to stay in the EU had angered many in the Conservative party.