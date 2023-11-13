Who is Cade Hudson? Britney Spears' manager slams SNL and Chloe Fineman over "The Woman In Me" parody

Cade Hudson, Britney Spears' longtime manager and friend, responded to the controversial SNL segment parodying Spurs' memoir, "The Woman In Me". Hudson called SNL writers "pathetic" and revealed they had contacted him to get Britney Spears on the show. He also took a dig at SNL comedian Chloe Fineman, asking SNL whether they found her on "Craigslist".

The controversial segment aired on Saturday night, November 11, and showcased SNL talent parodying celebrities auditioning for the audiobook narrator part for "The Woman In Me". At one point in the segment, Chloe Fineman portrayed actress Julia Fox reading an excerpt from the book, which was a viral fake excerpt taken from a tweet, this moment, in particular, received immense backlash.

Cade Hudson and Britney Spears (Image via X/@GossipBritney)

Cade Hudson has always supported Britney Spears

Cade Hudson is quite a famous name in Hollywood. Before becoming Spears' longtime manager, Cade has worked with the prestigious Los Angeles-based talent agency Creative Arts Agency (CAA). Spears is not his only famous clientele, as he is reported to have previously represented actors Bella Thorne and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Cade Hudson was initially criticized for not speaking up against Spears' conservatorship during the #FreeBritney movement. Still, in July of 2021, he put out a now-private Instagram post lambasting the conservatorship. He wrote:

"This is a violation of someone’s basic human rights that were taken away."

He added:

"I’ve kept my mouth shut out of the fear of losing my job as her agent and losing the career I worked my ass off for 15 years to build, out of threats from the man we all know who, but I won’t even dignify mentioning his name. I’m officially done being quiet,"

He called the conservatorship "s*xism at best" and condemned her family for placing her in the situation when she was just a new mother trying to navigate through a plethora of cameras on her all the time. Hollywood Life also reported that he was the one who got Britney in touch with attorney Mathew Rosengart. The conservatorship ended in November 2021.

Hudson was a longtime friend of Spears, even before becoming her agent. He has made numerous appearances on Britney's Instagram page. In one post, a shirtless Cade Hudson could be seen dancing with a bikini-clad Spears, while in another, he was seen planting a kiss on her cheek.

Hudson came under fire in 2017 when he was accused of s*xual misconduct by actor Sean Rose, who claimed that he had offered him s*x in exchange for a meeting with Amanda Seyfried back in 2013. Cade, a Full Picture employee then, vehemently denied the claims.

"Chloe isn’t funny": Cade Hudson blasts SNL's Chloe Fineman

Last Saturday's SNL episode garnered much backlash following the parody segment featuring Britney Spears' memoir. The piece was spearheaded by comedian Chloe Fineman, who played the part of actress Julia Fox auditioning for the voice-over part of Britney's memoir. The comedian read an excerpt in a sultry voice imitating Ana Fox:

"Okay, I’m ready, put it in’ I said and he replied: It's in. My whole world collapsed."

Expand Tweet

Although this part was intended as a parody, the excerpt was not really from the memoir. It was a fake quote from a viral tweet released by X user, @TheHalfBloodLad before the release of the book. The X user even acknowledged SNL's usage of his tweet and comedically threatened to sue them.

Expand Tweet

SNL swiping a tweet straight from the internet left a bad taste in the mouths of many fans, who condemned Saturday Night Live for being insensitive toward the trauma faced by Britney Spears, as detailed in her memoir. People thought it was unfunny, cringe, and disgusting.

Expand Tweet

Following the backlash surrounding the episode, Cade Hudson released a private Instagram post condemning the SNL segment. In the scathing Instagram post, Hudson took shots at both the SNL writers and Chloe Fineman. He wrote:

"Wow. The writers of SNL are getting worse and worse. No wonder you all reached out to me to get Britney on the show… snl is on life support. You all are pathetic and this Chloe isn’t funny. Did you find her on Craigslist or something?"

Expand Tweet

The segment also featured excerpt readings from fake versions of Jada Pinkett Smith, Martin Scorcese, Allison Janney, Martin Scorsese, Timothée Chalamet, and more. This particular episode aired on November 11 and was hosted by Timothée Chalamet. Additionally, it was noted that Michelle Williams is set to narrate Britney Spears' original audiobook.