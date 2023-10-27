What is lithium used for? Britney Spears' forced medication under conservatorship sparks outrage online

Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, continues to be in the headlines as this time, a part of the book has been going viral where the pop star has revealed how she was forced to take lithium during her conservatorship. The book, released on October 24, 2023, shares shocking details about her father forcing her into a psychiatric treatment center where she was forced to take lithium.

Britney Spears stated that it all began in 2018 when her father, Jamie Spears, put her into psychiatric treatment for three months.

“They kept me locked up against my will for months. I couldn’t go outside. I couldn’t drive a car. I had to give blood weekly. I couldn’t take a bath in private. I couldn’t shut the door to my room,” she said.

Expand Tweet

Britney Spears then talked about how the psychiatrist took her off her normal medication, and put her on lithium, due to which she suffered severe side effects.

“He put me on that and I felt drunk. I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad really about anything. It makes you extremely slow and lethargic. I grew disoriented. On Lithium, I didn’t know where I was or even who I was sometimes. My brain wasn’t working the way it used to,” Britney added.

As per Health Direct, lithium is a mood-stabilising medicine and is used to treat psychiatric patients. It is used in many mental illnesses like mania, hypomania, depression, schizophrenia, and even bipolar disorder. As per the website, the drug works by releasing chemicals like dopamine and serotonin in your brain.

Expand Tweet

Lithium is also prescribed to treat alcohol use disorder: Details explored as Britney Spears’ shocking revelation leaves netizens alarmed

Britney Spears’ book, The Woman in Me, has dropped many revelations about the singer’s life, from her relationships with her family to even how she rose to stardom. However, the singer’s revelation about how her family forced her into psychiatric treatment has left netizens shocked as Britney Spears gave details about how she was forced to take lithium in the facility.

Doctors prescribe lithium to a number of patients suffering from mental health disorders like alcohol use disorder, Alzheimer's disease, etc. WebMD states that Lithium is approved by US FDA, but is a prescription drug. The website states:

“Lithium carbonate and lithium citrate are approved by the U.S. FDA as prescription drugs for bipolar disorder. These and other lithium drugs aren't covered in this topic. Lithium supplements contain much lower doses of lithium than drugs.”

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, there are several side effects to it like muscle weakness, fatigue, weight gain, etc. The website also advises pregnant women not to take this drug, as this can negatively impact the baby.

As soon as the news went viral on social media, netizens just couldn’t stop talking about it. A Twitter user, @PopCrave, posted about the same on the platform, and here is how netizens reacted:

Social media users reacted to Spears revealing how her family put her on lithium forcefully. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to Spears revealing how her family put her on lithium forcefully. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to Spears revealing how her family put her on lithium forcefully. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to Spears revealing how her family put her on lithium forcefully. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to Spears revealing how her family put her on lithium forcefully. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to Spears revealing how her family put her on lithium forcefully. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to Spears revealing how her family put her on lithium forcefully. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to Spears revealing how her family put her on lithium forcefully. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to Britney Spears revealing how her family put her on lithium forcefully. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to Britney Spears revealing how her family put her on lithium forcefully. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to Britney Spears revealing how her family put her on lithium forcefully. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to Britney Spears revealing how her family put her on lithium forcefully. (Image via Twitter)

Britney Spears also revealed how she later realized that lithium was the same drug that her grandmother used to take. She ultimately died by suicide.

At the moment, the singer has not addressed the comments and reactions of the netizens.