"I'm pregnant and it's a blessing" - 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple surprises everyone with pregnancy announcement

In the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, a couple will share their pregnancy news. Against all odds, one of the duos with the most turmoil through their time in the season, Mary and Brandan, announced in a video, which was dropped by news outlet Today, that they're having a little one.

Despite the challenges they'd dealt with during their stay in the Philippines, Mary surprised her partner with two positive tests and counted the moment as a celebration. While Brandan needed some time for it to really sink in, they both seemed delighted by this newness. Sharing the news, she told the cameras:

"Last night [I took] my first pregnancy test and I found out that I'm pregnant. And it's a blessing, so I'm happy for it."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Mary and Brandan are going to be parents

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has several US citizens travel across the world to meet their significant others, and one of these couples is Mary and Brandan, who are now expecting a baby!

New outlet Today released a clip where the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple broke the news of their pregnancy. Mary woke her partner up with a sweet surprise of two positive pregnancy tests. She had taken one test the previous night but took another to confirm it before telling Brandan.

While initially stunned, Brandan took the announcement really well as Mary stated how she believed they'd make really strong parents, to which he agreed. Mary had spoken about practicing abstinence before marriage. However, she later revealed to have grown more comfortable and "confident" around her partner to give pregnancy a chance. In a confessional, she shared:

"Brandan is here now in person and I really love him. I feel ready to give my all to him. You know, we're humans."

Mary and Brandan's relationship developed after they met online. Both their previous partners had been unfaithful to them, which gave this budding romance a common ground to start on. Before meeting during the filming of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, their relationship was being nurtured through regular video calls.

Brandan is an American citizen, while Mary is a Filipina. They've reportedly been in Mary's hometown since the show began, but their romantic foundation showed cracks early in the season with their growing trust issues and insecurities.

In another incident, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple admitted to sleeping while connected on a video call, so their partner would always know where they were. While Mary often displayed controlling behavior towards Brandan, going to the extent of constantly poking and telling him not to look at other women while they were in Church, Brandan didn't take to this very well.

This 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way participant was also wary of Mary's relationship with her male friends. She would unplug her internet router while going to meet them, which he found out through them. During their sit down conversation, her close ones put down some rules for this partnership, which included no kissing, holding each other, and s*x before tying the knot.

In addition, the duo had also been facing financial issues, which surfaced over the last few episodes since Brandan mentioned he would struggle to sponsor them for the upcoming month. As they tried to work through it, Mary suggested selling some of her jewelry, which they both quickly realized wouldn't suffice.

Brandan thenasked her to also get some help from her grandparents, which she immediately refused.

While a courtship was dwindling by a thread, it now has a baby in the mix. Whether or not that will help them seal the very large cracks will only be revealed as 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way continues.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will air its next episode, where this news will finally be televised, on September 18, 2023. It can be streamed at 8 pm ET on TLC.