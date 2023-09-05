“Insufferable”: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 fans slam Mary in episode 9

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 released a ton of drama and just a little romance, with its ninth episode on Monday, September 4. Some couples continued to strengthen their relationships, while others questioned their decisions and even got into heated altercations.

Mary and Brandan have gained immense popularity throughout the season, but not for the right reasons. Mary's jealousy and lies created several issues for the couple. Adding to their list of issues were finances, which Mary expected Brandan to cover.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way took to the internet, slamming Mary for her behavior encouraging Brandan to leave the relationship because of its toxicity.

An X user @MS_DHJLK wrote:

"Mary is insufferable #90dayfiancetheotherway"

Fans grow tired of Mary's attitude from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5

Expand Tweet

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 couple Mary and Brandan's "unhealthy" relationship irked the audience throughout their time on the show. Prior to their appearance on TV, the couple would spend every waking hour on video calls, to maintain their two-year-long virtual relationship.

They wouldn't disconnect, even when they were sleeping, to avoid cheating of any kind. These trust issues grew more prominent when Brandan traveled to the Philippines to meet Mary.

In a recent episode, Mary was caught in a lie, when Brandan found out she turns off her wifi, which he pays for, when she goes to meet her friends. Fans already didn't have the best impression of her, but episode 9 gave them yet another reason to express their frustration.

A typhoon, Odette, had hit her country and left Mary's old home in ruins. Brandan had sponsored the entire construction of her new home, spending close to $70,000 on it. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5's latest episode showed the couple facing monetary issues, with Brandan discussing how he didn't have enough funds to pay big bills anymore.

They were both looking for ways to make ends meet, with Mary suggesting selling accessories, in which Brandan didn't see much earning potential. She claimed she was living in the ruined home and had moved her grandparents into the home Brandan paid for. Aware that her grandparents hadn't spent any money on the house, Brandan presumed they would be able to help the couple with their financial struggles.

He suggested to Mary that they could request her grandfather for a loan. She dismissed the idea immediately as she broke into tears and explained that it was unfair to ask them, owing to their old age. Brandan was shocked by her response and stated his point of view in a 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way confessional.

Brandan shared:

"I'm the one who did that (bought the house). So a little loan could go a long way for us."

Their discussion continued, with Brandan reminding her how much money he had previously spent on her. She responded by making a comparison between the standard of living in the Philippines vs. the USA.

Mary acknowledged his efforts and struggles, but also stood her ground and didn't let her opinions waver, which led to Brandan letting the topic go. He confessed to the cameras that he was afraid to lose her.

Brandan said:

"Mary is my future, she's the one that I love and I want us to grow old together... To me, all this struggling is definitely worth it."

Fans, however, don't want the couple to be together and are also displeased with the new red flags in Mary's personality popping up constantly.

Here's how fans have reacted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 will air on September 11, 2023 at 8 PM ET, on TLC.