90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 episode 9 release date, air time, and plot

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 is set to return with a brand new episode this week on Monday, September 4, 2023. During the upcoming segment, Kimberly and TJ sit down with TJ's family in order to mend things, but an argument that starts with Kimberly's outfit turns into an explosive confrontation.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Sarper claims he is ready to give up his bad boy lifestyle for Shekinah; an attempt at reconciliation between Kimberly and TJ's family goes wrong; Brandan and Mary stress over money; Kirsten confronts Julio about postponing his move."

Tune in on Monday, September 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC.

TJ and his family will clash once again in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 episode 9

In the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, titled Sarper and the city, Kimberly and TJ will go over to the latter's parents' house to talk things through. Kimerbly has previously had numerous arguments with TJ as well as his brother and the family does not believe that the couple should get married.

In a promo uploaded to social media, as soon as the TLC couple walks in, TJ's mother notices his girlfriend's torn jeans and deems them inappropriate.

About the upcoming meeting, Kimberly tells the cameras that since Yash, TJ's brother left the conversation the other day, they haven't spoken to one another. She adds that she believes he needed some space.

"But I feel like there's still a lot of tension with this family and I'm feeling super uncomfortable," she added.

Even before they sit down, TJ's mother points out Kimberly's clothes and asks whether she understands how to dress in front of others. TJ then tells his mother to let them get settled first, but she keeps on repeating that Kimberly should know some manners.

In a confessional, Alka, TJ's mother, notes that a daughter-in-law should wear appropriate clothes. She also wonders what's the point of wearing clothes if there is so much that is revealed, referring to how much of Kimberly's thighs were visible through her ripped jeans. She adds that by dressing the way she is, Kimberly is not helping her case with TJ's family.

Yash tells the couple that everything will be fine if they learn some manners, but TJ tells him not to interfere. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 cast member and his mother also argue about the TLC star's clothes, and his mother brings up Kimberly's previous interaction with Yash. While Kimberly does not understand Hindi, she hears Alka saying "Don't touch me" which is what she told Yash when they spoke last.

"His mom is yelling, she said "Don't touch me, don't touch me" which is what I told Yash. So I know she's talking about me so I can only imagine what he's told his parents about what happened between us," Kimberly said.

Tune in to watch the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on Monday, September 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET on TLC.