"Impressed with TJ"- Fans praise TJ for defending Kimberly Rochelle in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 episode 6

In Monday, August 14's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, TJ and Kimberly's relationship took a new turn. TJ was seen taking Kimberly's side in front of his brother Yash. During this conversation, Yash mentioned Kimberly's belief that the "world revolves around" her. Further, Yash described Kimberly's situation as follows:

“She’s a sun, everything revolves around her. I am independent. I will do according to me.”

After that, TJ mentioned that this is Yash's "positioning" and that Yash is being more active than Kimberly in this regard. In response, Yash said:

"This time she's pretending to be calm. She started discussing and arguing over the stupid things."

TJ then states that it might feel "stupid" for Yash but not for Kimberly. He asked Yash to respect Kimberly's feelings and come to a "conclusion" about this.

On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, season 5, episode 5, Yash and Kimberly discussed Indian culture and society's role as the former shared some household rules with Kimberly. Their conversation did not end on good terms due to their differing perspectives. As time progressed, Kimberly Rochelle expressed her doubts about TJ's family and lifestyle.

"I'm not really sure how they really feel about us getting married, and I have no idea how I'm gonna make a living with TJ's family work. Honestly, this situation, it feels like a ticking time bomb and I don't know what's gonna happen with me living under the same roof," she said.

In the wake of this discussion, fans have been sharing their reactions on social media, praising TJ for standing up for Kimberly.

Fans react to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member TJ siding with Kimberly in front of his brother Yash

There was a brief discussion between Yash, TJ, and Kimberly in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, season 5, episode 6. TJ pointed out the fault of Yash during this episode, and in response, Yash aggressively confronted Kimberly:

"I don't have any issue with you. Are you OK with it?"

After this, Kimberly Rochelle shared how she was not okay with the situation, especially Yash's behavior. Yash explained that he has no grudges against Kimberly and that the issue has been resolved from his end. In addition, Kimberly shared the following in a personal confession:

“It was a great relief just to feel like TJ has my back. I want him to feel like we can be a family but if this is how it's going to be from this point on, it doesn't feel like that's what we're going to be.”

While the conversation continued for some time, neither Yash nor Kimberly resolved their issues. The synopsis for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, episode 6, titled Who's the Bossiest, reads:

"Yash tells Kimberly that marrying his brother will ruin everyone's lives; Kenny and Armando are at a crossroads; Kirsten heads home, and Julio pinky promises to see her in three months in the Netherlands; Holly takes a self-defense class."

Fans have been sharing their reactions on social media after TJ's reaction toward Yash in the latest episode.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 has already released six episodes. Episode 7 will be released on August 21, 2023. The synopsis of the upcoming episode mentions the following:

"Holly makes a discovery about Wayne's finances; Kenny faces a decision about his future with Armando; Brandan loses patience with Mary's insecurities; Kirsten considers an ultimatum."

Further, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 is available to watch every Monday at 8 pm ET on TLC.