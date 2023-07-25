“All kinds of awful”: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Kimberly for being overly critical of TJ’s house in season 5 episode 3

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 returned with a brand new episode this week on Monday, July 24, 2023. During the segment, the couples finally united as the American cast members made their way to their partner’s countries. Kimberly made her way to India to meet TJ, and the two were reunited after five months.

When she arrived, she told the cameras that their wedding was in a week’s time and that she was very nervous, but also equally excited to share her life with him.

However, once they got to the apartment TJ had put together for the two of them, Kimberly was less than impressed and started criticizing every detail about it. While some of her concerns were valid, others could have been resolved. The two ultimately got into a huge argument where Kimberly called TJ a “d*ck.”

Fans took to social media to slam Kimberly for her behavior and called her “all kinds of awful” for being overly critical of the house, especially given that TJ was so excited to show it to her.

Mac Mac @W1OMN Oh man. Kimberly is all kinds of awful. He was so excited to show her their place. :( #90DayFianceTheOtherWay

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans think Kimberly is a

"brat"

In episode 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, Kimberly arrived in India. While things started out great, they turned sour as soon as they reached home. Kimberly was not happy with the apartment that TJ had set up for them and although he explained that it was a work in progress, the cast member did not seem to care.

The house was lacking crucial things, like curtains or glass on one of the windows, but TJ explained to the cameras that the person who was supposed to install the window met with an accident and was unable to complete the task at hand.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member noted that he didn’t feel comfortable asking him to come finish the job while he was still in the hospital.

The next part of the home tour was the washroom, but Kimberly didn’t like the placement of the door. As they entered, she told him that she thought they weren’t going to put the door where it was and noted another wall where the door was supposed to go. She complained about the door opening up straight into the shower and he told her that they could replace it with a wall.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star also asked TJ why the door was there when they didn’t plan on keeping it there and the latter noted that it was already a part of the layout.

"So, he didn’t put a door in the bathroom paired with not putting a curtain up or glass on the windows. So if I needed to go to the bathroom, there is literally a direct shot of the toilet to the window, right across from each other. And the sink is outside the bathroom," Kimberly said in a confessional.

The two further argued about the kitchen and Kimberly pointed out all the things that weren’t to her liking, adding that she “hated it.” The TLC star told the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 star that “they didn’t do anything right.”

TJ’s frustrations came to a boiling point and he told her that she was picking on everything. He noted that instead of focusing on “this isn’t going to work” she could say that they would work on it together.

TJ said in a confessional that he took a loan for seven years for the apartment, and that it was very challenging. He added that he was trying to fix everything slowly and taking instructions from his partner and making things work despite the time difference.

Fans took to social media to slam Kimberly for her behavior and called her a "brat."

Ashley @Asheystew Definitely thought I would be on Kimberly’s side watching the preview but watching the whole episode, I’m team TJ. The second she walked in she started crapping all over it and him, she sounded like a spoiled brat. #90dayfiance theotherway #90dayfiance

TrumpIsNotAboveTheLaw! @TXBelleBlue #90dayfiancetheotherway Attention Three Clairs Kimberly!!! There is no Home Depot in India heffer!!

♈️ee 💛 @__iheart_vee

Ma’am at least he built you your own place. Jenny had to live with Summit and his parents when she first got to India.



#90dayfiancetheotherway

#90daytheotherway Kimberly losing her mind about the layout of the apartment is her just looking for a reason to be mad.Ma’am at least he built you your own place. Jenny had to live with Summit and his parents when she first got to India.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 will return with a brand new episode next Monday on TLC.