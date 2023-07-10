90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 5 release date, air time, and plot 

A brand-new season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is set to premiere on TLC this July 10 at 8 pm ET. Last season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way was filled with relationship drama, feuds, controversy, heartbreak, and more, but this new season is going to be twice as good. The show released its trailer on June 15, 2023, and since then, it has been making quite a stir on social media.

This trailer showcased some conversations that ended up in fights and emotional drama. In addition to this, it displays how far couples are willing to go for their love. This season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way was filmed in many countries around the world, including the Dominican Republic, South Africa, Mexico, The Netherlands, India, and the Philippines.

As the show will follow seven couples, who are facing different problems in their relationship and attempting to make it healthy and good for them. Audiences may see familiar faces from previous seasons again in this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. In this season, the show will feature the following couples:

Sarper and Shekinah Kenny and Armando Kirsten and Julio Daniele and Yohan Holly and Wayne Tejaswi and Kimberly Brandan and Mary

Kenny and Armando appeared in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, while Daniele and Yohan appeared in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4.

Here's what's in store for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's upcoming season

Several clips were released before the season premiere to give fans a sense of what to expect. One such clip showed the relationship between Brandan and Mary, in which Brandan talked about how Mary wants to know everything he does throughout the day. He explained how they make video calls all day long just to make other people feel secure.

According to him, they both had past relationships where their partners cheated on them. He also explained that Mary dislikes Brandan talking to other women. Another clip showed Kenny and Armando discussing surrogacy and taking the next step toward becoming parents.

With a 26-year age difference, Kenny Niedermeier shared how having a child at 60 makes him question a lot of things, especially since he already has four children from a previous relationship. Kenny mentioned the following during this video:

"I know I've been dragging it I guess because sometimes reality sinks in. And the reality is my age. I honestly knew -- not even thought -- I knew I was done having kids. You know, I raised four children, primarily on my own. And I loved every second of it but I was done."

Armando was seen mentioning the following after this:

"A lot about what we've talked about is time and Kenny's age. Why aren't we getting this done now, then? If that's the issue, if that's what we're scared about -- Kenny growing older -- than why aren't we getting this done now?"

The synopsis for the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way mentions:

“After two years of round-the-clock video calls with Mary, Brandan is moving to the Philippines; before moving to the Netherlands, Julio wants Kirsten to meet his mom; Holly and Wayne imagine their wedding night; Kenny and Armando consider a change.”

The season premiere episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 5 will air on TLC at 8 pm ET on July 10, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes