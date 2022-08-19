How old is Wilmer Valderrama? Relationships explored as ex Demi Lovato's fiery new track '29' stirs online interest

American singer Demi Lovato has seemingly thrown shade at her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in her new single, 29.
In her new song, which was released on August 17, the 29-year-old is speculated to have sung about the 12-year age gap she had with the NCIS star, although she did not mention his name directly.
The lyrics go as:
"Just five years a bleeder/Student and a teacher/Far from innocent/What the f*ck’s consent?/Numbers told you not to/But that didn’t stop you.”
Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama dated from 2010 to 2016, when the actress had just turned 18.
Further into the song, Lovato reflected on their past relationship as a 29-year-old, the same age Valderrama was when he started dating her.
“Finally 29/Funny, just like you were you at the time/Thought it was a teenage dream/Just a fantasy/But was it yours or was it mine?”
Wilmer Valderrama's past relationships explored
Demi Lovato is not the only star Wilmer Valderrama, 42, has dated in the past. He has been linked with a string of other actresses. While some are confirmed relationships, others the actor has denied or was rumored to have dated.
Valderrama was first linked to singer Christina Milian in 1998. The two reportedly dated while they were teenagers.
He allegedly went on to date Ariana Richards the following year before famously "hooking up" with Jennifer Love Hewitt. In an interview with Howard Stern, Hewitt denied these claims.
Wilmer began dating Mandy Moore in 2000, but the duo broke up two years later in 2002. During his interview with Howard Stern, the actor claimed that he was the first guy Mandy Moore slept with, which the actress denied later.
As per Nicki Swift, Moore said:
"I dated him when I was 16 and 17... I love him and I still love him, and he's a very good friend, and that's why I was so shocked by it — because not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him. It was so uncharacteristic."
Another A-lister on his list was Lindsay Lohan, who had just turned 18 when they started dating in 2004. However, their relationship lasted for only two months after Valderrama suddenly broke up with her.
In a 2014 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Lindsay Lohan said she took the breakup pretty hard and even wrote a song about him called Over.
After Lohan, Wilmer Valderrama supposedly went on to date Ashlee Simpson, although none of them have ever addressed these rumors. Reports also suggest that the actor even dated Rihanna and Avril Lavigne at some point, but for a short period.
The Grey's Anatomy star also dated Friday Night Lights actress Minka Kelly in 2012 and 2016, during and after his on-and-off relationship with Lovato. However, in 2016, Kelly stated that they have always been "good friends," and he was not his ex-partner.
Wilmer Valderrama's relationship with Demi Lovato was his most high-profile and longest relationship until their breakup. The two attended the red carpet and public events together and did not shy away from showing their affection for one another.
Currently, he is settled with his long-time partner-turned-fiancee, Amanda Pacheco, with whom he has a daughter.
Twitter reactions to Demi Lovato's new track
In her recent appearance on Zane Lowe's Apple Music 1 show, Lovato discussed 29 and opened up about how her recent holiday trip after turning a year older has "put things into perspective" for her. However, she was also hesitant to release the track.
“I don’t have to say too much, to be honest, but turning 29 was a huge eye opener for me. And then, going into treatment and having realizations led to my transformation, my release of the emotion that was put into this song. I would be lying if I said I didn’t have a ton of anxiety about putting out this song. I just said, ‘I have to go for this. I have to own my truth.'”
Demi added that she has learned that "sometimes saying less is more," without further commenting on the newly released single.
However, Twitterati quickly slammed the actor, who had dated several teenagers before settling down.
Wilmer Valderrama is yet to comment on Demi Lovato's new single.