How old is Wilmer Valderrama? Relationships explored as ex Demi Lovato's fiery new track '29' stirs online interest

American singer Demi Lovato has seemingly thrown shade at her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in her new single, 29.

In her new song, which was released on August 17, the 29-year-old is speculated to have sung about the 12-year age gap she had with the NCIS star, although she did not mention his name directly.

The lyrics go as:

"Just five years a bleeder/Student and a teacher/Far from innocent/What the f*ck’s consent?/Numbers told you not to/But that didn’t stop you.”

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama dated from 2010 to 2016, when the actress had just turned 18.

Further into the song, Lovato reflected on their past relationship as a 29-year-old, the same age Valderrama was when he started dating her.

“Finally 29/Funny, just like you were you at the time/Thought it was a teenage dream/Just a fantasy/But was it yours or was it mine?”

Wilmer Valderrama's past relationships explored

Demi Lovato is not the only star Wilmer Valderrama, 42, has dated in the past. He has been linked with a string of other actresses. While some are confirmed relationships, others the actor has denied or was rumored to have dated.

Valderrama was first linked to singer Christina Milian in 1998. The two reportedly dated while they were teenagers.

He allegedly went on to date Ariana Richards the following year before famously "hooking up" with Jennifer Love Hewitt. In an interview with Howard Stern, Hewitt denied these claims.

Nakers Gimme Heebee Jeebees @midwestbarbiee Wilmer Valderrama dated Mandy Moore in 2001 when she was 16 years old and he was 21. Wilmer appeared on Howard Stern’s show and bragged about taking Moore’s virginity. Which she revealed to actually be a lie. Wilmer Valderrama dated Mandy Moore in 2001 when she was 16 years old and he was 21. Wilmer appeared on Howard Stern’s show and bragged about taking Moore’s virginity. Which she revealed to actually be a lie. https://t.co/LVgxVUB1ts

Wilmer began dating Mandy Moore in 2000, but the duo broke up two years later in 2002. During his interview with Howard Stern, the actor claimed that he was the first guy Mandy Moore slept with, which the actress denied later.

As per Nicki Swift, Moore said:

"I dated him when I was 16 and 17... I love him and I still love him, and he's a very good friend, and that's why I was so shocked by it — because not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him. It was so uncharacteristic."

Another A-lister on his list was Lindsay Lohan, who had just turned 18 when they started dating in 2004. However, their relationship lasted for only two months after Valderrama suddenly broke up with her.

In a 2014 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Lindsay Lohan said she took the breakup pretty hard and even wrote a song about him called Over.

After Lohan, Wilmer Valderrama supposedly went on to date Ashlee Simpson, although none of them have ever addressed these rumors. Reports also suggest that the actor even dated Rihanna and Avril Lavigne at some point, but for a short period.

The Grey's Anatomy star also dated Friday Night Lights actress Minka Kelly in 2012 and 2016, during and after his on-and-off relationship with Lovato. However, in 2016, Kelly stated that they have always been "good friends," and he was not his ex-partner.

Marcus Cook @MarcusC40691411 "Numbers told you not to, but that didn’t stop you," Lovato sings in a snippet from an unreleased new track.

Demi Lovato Appears To Call Out Ex Wilmer Valderrama Over Age Gap In New Song "Numbers told you not to, but that didn’t stop you," Lovato sings in a snippet from an unreleased new track.Demi Lovato Appears To Call Out Ex Wilmer Valderrama Over Age Gap In New Song https://t.co/jZflHc0OsD

Wilmer Valderrama's relationship with Demi Lovato was his most high-profile and longest relationship until their breakup. The two attended the red carpet and public events together and did not shy away from showing their affection for one another.

Currently, he is settled with his long-time partner-turned-fiancee, Amanda Pacheco, with whom he has a daughter.

Twitter reactions to Demi Lovato's new track

In her recent appearance on Zane Lowe's Apple Music 1 show, Lovato discussed 29 and opened up about how her recent holiday trip after turning a year older has "put things into perspective" for her. However, she was also hesitant to release the track.

“I don’t have to say too much, to be honest, but turning 29 was a huge eye opener for me. And then, going into treatment and having realizations led to my transformation, my release of the emotion that was put into this song. I would be lying if I said I didn’t have a ton of anxiety about putting out this song. I just said, ‘I have to go for this. I have to own my truth.'”

Demi added that she has learned that "sometimes saying less is more," without further commenting on the newly released single.

However, Twitterati quickly slammed the actor, who had dated several teenagers before settling down.

nessie @s0__fetch demi lovato releasing a song about how her relationship with wilmer valderrama wasn’t ok because she was so young is such a powerful message for all the girls who think it’s ok that older men want to date them when they’re 17-18 years old, sometimes even younger, it’s not ok !! demi lovato releasing a song about how her relationship with wilmer valderrama wasn’t ok because she was so young is such a powerful message for all the girls who think it’s ok that older men want to date them when they’re 17-18 years old, sometimes even younger, it’s not ok !!

fugue state @devitosdaughter wilmer valderrama deserves the electrical chair for dating a 17 year old demi lovato… and now all the tik toks of women telling their stories of dating literal pedophiles as teens… men are disgusting for real wilmer valderrama deserves the electrical chair for dating a 17 year old demi lovato… and now all the tik toks of women telling their stories of dating literal pedophiles as teens… men are disgusting for real

HZN 🩸 @heavenvatic IDC if Demi Lovato once defended Wilmer saying he waited for Demi to turn 18. That's still disgusting, he was a 30 year old at the time. Also Demi was lying to protect him, bc he was tweeting flirty tweets at 17 year old Demi and it's public knowledge they dated when Demi was 17. IDC if Demi Lovato once defended Wilmer saying he waited for Demi to turn 18. That's still disgusting, he was a 30 year old at the time. Also Demi was lying to protect him, bc he was tweeting flirty tweets at 17 year old Demi and it's public knowledge they dated when Demi was 17.

BUTTER GOLEM 💅🏾🎃 @IAmOroro Wilmer Valderrama (That 70's Show) was always a nasty MF. I'm glad Demi Lovato sees how wrong it is that he dated her when she was 17 and he was 29.



My question is, did ppl forget he dated Lindsey Lohan first? She was 17. He was 24. The man is a predator! Wilmer Valderrama (That 70's Show) was always a nasty MF. I'm glad Demi Lovato sees how wrong it is that he dated her when she was 17 and he was 29.My question is, did ppl forget he dated Lindsey Lohan first? She was 17. He was 24. The man is a predator! https://t.co/YlmISBliCi

Erin M @erinmurray16 ً @soIoIovato this video of demi lovato singing 29 has a better quality than my life

this video of demi lovato singing 29 has a better quality than my lifehttps://t.co/teTfw2GYO2 I feel like it’s my duty to inform you all that Demi Lovato is about to destroy Wilmer Valderrama when she releases this song on Friday twitter.com/soioiovato/sta… I feel like it’s my duty to inform you all that Demi Lovato is about to destroy Wilmer Valderrama when she releases this song on Friday twitter.com/soioiovato/sta…

Dead Friend Dez @nectarofthedemi The most notable relationship he has had was with Demi Lovato. They were 17 when Wilmer pursued Demi and only went public as soon as Demi turned 18. Wilmer was 12 years older than Demi. The most notable relationship he has had was with Demi Lovato. They were 17 when Wilmer pursued Demi and only went public as soon as Demi turned 18. Wilmer was 12 years older than Demi. https://t.co/ijcqdHUwO5

Ddddddff @SKlNOFMYTEETH Demi Lovato releasing her new song “29” (Wilmer Valderrama’s age) about him grooming her on the 17th (her age) at 12:00 (their age gap) … oh he’s over… Demi Lovato releasing her new song “29” (Wilmer Valderrama’s age) about him grooming her on the 17th (her age) at 12:00 (their age gap) … oh he’s over… https://t.co/iW9xkAUnJx

Mackenna. 🎃 @MACKMORALEZ Really, truly living for Demi Lovato exposing Wilmer Valderama for the creep that he is Really, truly living for Demi Lovato exposing Wilmer Valderama for the creep that he is

lauren. / parody. @jadedbbyg can we thank demi lovato for cancelling wilmer valderrama. he has been serial dating young actress for as long as i can remember… did we forget about mandy moore? lindsay lohan? cancel him, end him, he is a freaking groomer. can we thank demi lovato for cancelling wilmer valderrama. he has been serial dating young actress for as long as i can remember… did we forget about mandy moore? lindsay lohan? cancel him, end him, he is a freaking groomer.

ChampagneLife @law_champagne The tiktok trend with Demi Lovato's new song about wilmer Valderrama is simultaneously traumatizing and validating.



At 17 I was "dating" a 34 year old. The tiktok trend with Demi Lovato's new song about wilmer Valderrama is simultaneously traumatizing and validating. At 17 I was "dating" a 34 year old.

Wilmer Valderrama is yet to comment on Demi Lovato's new single.

