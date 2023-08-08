"Can’t stand Kimberly": 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Kimberly Rochelle for fighting with TJ's brother in season 5 episode 5

A brand new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was released on August 7, 2023. The episode saw a lot of drama that began with Brandan finding out the lies Mary had told him. Meanwhile, Daniele and Yohan's friends seemed to become more curious about their relationship and asked them many questions.

While Julio doubted the decision to move to the Netherlands, Kimberly Rochelle and Tejaswi "TJ" Goswami got into another fight, which involved TJ's brother as well. Episode 5 of season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was titled My So-Called Wi-Fi, and its synopsis reads:

"Brandan discovers Mary's lie; Daniele's friends grill Daniele and Yohan about their relationship; Julio second-guesses his move to the Netherlands; Armando reveals old wounds; Tensions run high between Kimberly and TJ's brother."

Kimberly and TJ haven't stopped fighting, beginning with their apartment type to now Kimberly's feud with the latter's brother, Yash. In the latest episode, the couple discussed how they want their relationship to continue and what changes they would make.

The peace in their relationship does not seem to be sticking around for long, as Kimberly was seen fighting with TJ's brother Yash during this episode.

While Yash explained TJ's family and the values they adhere to, Kimberly didn't seem to agree with Yash's perspective. This led to the two having a heated argument. Kimberly has been criticized for her behavior by fans after this incident with many saying that they couldn't "stand Kimberly."

Fans react to Kimberly's behavior on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5

In 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 episode 3, Kimberly Rochelle pointed out the apartment that TJ had set up for her when she arrived in India. While many things were missing from that apartment, TJ assured her that it was a work in progress and he would add everything she needed.

However, Kimberly was not pleased with this and did not show any interest in the same. This argument was followed by another when Kimberly talked to TJ's brother in episode 5. During the discussion, TJ's brother explained to Kimberly how society functions and what values it follows, but Kimberly refused to accept his explanations.

This episode has been generating a lot of social media reactions from fans and a lot of them called out Kimberly's behavior towards her future in-laws and their culture.

marie @m_sarr

#90dayfiance Kimberly doesn’t seem like India, her future in-laws, their culture or even her soon to be husband. So why is she there? #90dayfiance theotherway pic.twitter.com/mwtndBpc8B

Westindianleo @westindianleo they’re both gaslighters and none of them are backing down #90daytheotherway TJs brother is just Kimberly’s match🤣they’re both gaslighters and none of them are backing down #90DayFiance

SkoolBoi @Skool_boi



I don’t blame him for calling her stupid cause she is, you decided to marry a man with customs that are different.



#90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway Kimberly basically his brother told her then you can leave.I don’t blame him for calling her stupid cause she is, you decided to marry a man with customs that are different.

Chiefsloverchick @Chiefsloverchi1



TJs brother:



#90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/Zq6Tnb7WiG Kimberly: So you and your family can do whatever you want and I can’t do anythingTJs brother:

LJ @fandomsnrandoms #90dayfiancetheotherway Why is Kimberly always trying to fight somebody?! ole girl better calm down with that attitude as bad as her eye shadow #90DayFiance

Feisty @because_forreal @90DayFiance Did you mean to say Kimberly doesn’t go anywhere without fighting?

On August 14, 2023, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will release its next episode

Fans have been sharing good feedback on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, which premiered on July 14, 2023. The description of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 reads:

"Americans move to a foreign country all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted?"

The next episode of the show, titled Who's the Bossiest, is set to air on August 14, 2023. It's synopsis reads:

"Yash tells Kimberly that marrying his brother will ruin everyone's lives; Kenny and Armando are at a crossroads; Kirsten heads home, and Julio pinky promises to see her in three months in the Netherlands; Holly takes a self-defense class."

A new episode of 90-Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 airs on TLC every Monday.