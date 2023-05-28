90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 17 release date, air time and plot

The final part of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Tell-all is here! The explosive episode will air on TLC on Sunday, May 28 at 8 pm ET. Fans will also be able to stream the show on Discovery+ and TLC Go after the television premiere. The series features the journey of 6 couples, where one American citizen follows their partner to a new country, so that they can restart their life together.

On the last episode of the season, fans might see the end of Daniele and Yohan's marriage as the latter tells his wife that he has no "respect" or "love" for her, asking to become single again so that she could hang out with her friends and ex-partners. Daniele's ex, who was very offended by Yohan's personal questions in the season, will also make a guest appearance. In a promo, Daniele accuses Yohan of throwing "temper tantrums" and reveals that she is going to leave him.

What to expect from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 17?

TLC's description of the epsiode reads,

"Mahmoud crosses a line with Nicole; Gabe confronts his sister, Monica; Jen reveals that she may have slipped her number to someone in the studio; an ex threatens Daniele and Yohan's marriage."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Nicole will confront Mahmoud about his online chats with a Chinese woman. While Mahmoud tries to downplay it, Nicole reminds him that he did cross a line and that it was inappropriate. Gabe's sister Monica will make a surprise appearance on the set.

In a preview, Gabe asks his sister why she has a problem with every relationship of his. We learn that Monica did not attend her brother's wedding, which offended Gabe. Kris will try to convince the cast members that she sent $7000 to Jeymi when she was in the US but does not hold any receipts for the same.

Jen will get offended by Rishi's mother's comments about her age. She cries backstage and video calls Rishi in a preview, warning him that she will never talk to him again if he does not confront his mother about the same. Rishi calms her down by saying that his mother has no bad intentions and does not know how to talk to others as a housewife.

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 16

TLC's description of the episode reads,

"Mahmoud reaches a breaking point, shocking everyone and leaving Nicole in tears; Isabel's jealousy threatens her marriage with Gabe; Rishi pleads with his family to accept his relationship with Jen; a cheating scandal is exposed."

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Kris and Jeymi accused each other of cheating while they were married. Kris also said that she sent a lot of money to Jeymi while she was in the US but the latter had reciepts that she only recieved $750 during that time.

Gabe's friend revealed that Gabe attracted a lot of women but never spoke to anyone other than his own wife. Rishi told his family that he was going to marry Jen irrespective of getting their blessing or not.

TLC has not confirmed yet if 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will return for a fifth season.

