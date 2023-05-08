"Absolute waste of time"- Why are 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slamming Rishi in episode 14?

Episode 14 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 aired on TLC on Sunday, May 7, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured the end of Jen and Rishi's three-year-long relationship as the latter's family refused to accept Jen as their daughter-in-law. Rishi's mother was concerned that Jen is 14 years older than her son and would not live in a joint family with her.

In the episode, Rishi told Jen that he would give her some space by buying a property near his house so that he could also take care of his family. He asked Jen for some more time to convince his family to let him marry her.

However, Jen was frustrated with Rishi for "not standing up for her" and for demanding more time even after getting engaged.

She slammed him for not doing his "homework" about who he was "allowed to marry" before proposing. Jen eventually returned the engagement ring and said:

"I'm just so hurt, honestly, I'm numb. But I don't think he ever set out to hurt me."

Rishi was very emotional after the break up and revealed in a confessional that he can't go against his family.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slammed Rishi for proposing to Jen and wasting three years of her life even after knowing that he could never go against his parents.

🌹Ricci🌹 @RicciXiu #90dayfiancetheotherway Dating Rishi, absolute waste of time. Like I said last week, dating anyone whose parents can yes or no your marriage is a complete waste of time unless you know they like you from pretty early on. #90DayFiance Dating Rishi, absolute waste of time. Like I said last week, dating anyone whose parents can yes or no your marriage is a complete waste of time unless you know they like you from pretty early on. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans call out Rishi for wasting Jen's time

Rishi was not even open to discussing his relationship with his family and had asked Jen to live in a flat far away from his house. Jen's friends ultimately decided to break the news in front of Rishi's family, completely blindsiding him. After staying together for three years, Rishi still wanted some more time before convincing his family for marriage.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way slammed Rishi for breaking Jen's heart by calling her to India, despite knowing that their relationship could not work in real life.

Tv queen @Realiteatv30 #90daytheotherway Jen thinking that Rishi would go against the family for her is pure insanity lol he wouldn’t even tell them about her #90DayFiance Jen thinking that Rishi would go against the family for her is pure insanity lol he wouldn’t even tell them about her #90DayFiance #90daytheotherway

Thee OG @Livii_Grace #90dayfiancetheotherway Jenn expects Rishi to turn his back on his family for her #90DayFiance Jenn expects Rishi to turn his back on his family for her #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

Jenn @jennellens Rishi knew his family wasn’t going to accept jen because of her age. Having kids so important to them. What did he think was going to happen? He has to break for family if he wants Jen #90DayFiance Rishi knew his family wasn’t going to accept jen because of her age. Having kids so important to them. What did he think was going to happen? He has to break for family if he wants Jen #90DayFiance

Nida @nidzi1k #90dayfiancetheotherway @Chiefsloverchi1 I’m glad Jen left Rishi! He lied and knew his family would never let him marry someone so much older and an American woman! #90DayFiance @Chiefsloverchi1 I’m glad Jen left Rishi! He lied and knew his family would never let him marry someone so much older and an American woman! #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

Rishi introduced Jen to his family as a friend

Rishi invited Jen to his home as a "friend" in front of his family members so they did not get suspicious of their secret relationship. Jen worked in his home for one day, learning the duties of a housewife, and decided that she did not want to live in a joint family.

Rishi convinced her that he will reveal their engagement one day but wanted to wait for two more months, as advised by an astrologer. Jen and her friends grew frustrated by this and told them the news with the help of a translator.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes