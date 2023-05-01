"Not their place"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Jen and her friends as they disclose Rishi's secret engagement

Episode 13 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 aired on TLC on Sunday, April 30. The episode was very dramatic as Rishi's family finally came to know about his secret engagement and relationship with Jen after over three years. Rishi had invited Jen's friends, Randi and Myra, to his house so that he could clear up the fact that he was not seeing any girls for an arranged marriage.
However, Jen supported her friends when they brought along a translator and revealed everything about Rishi's relationship. His family was shocked and did not know how to respond. After bringing up the language barrier, Rishi's uncle asked Jen if she would live in Jaipur, as no one else would be there to take care of the home.
Jen refused to do so, adding that she wanted to live in Mumbai. She and her friends left the house after the big announcement.
Rishi felt that he was "dreaming." He wanted to celebrate the "present" with Jen but was hurt after his family refused the marriage proposal.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slammed Jen and her friends for disclosing such a big thing to Rishi's family. They compared it to an "ambush" and felt that Jen did not respect Indian culture, where marriage proposals are not presented like this.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans call out Jen for disrespecting Rishi's decision
Rishi has refused to see any girls for an arranged marriage for the past three years, but was scared to say anything about his relationship with Jen. Upon consulting an astrologer about when to tell his family, he was advised to wait for two months.
Rishi wanted to follow this advice, but Jen wanted answers right away. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slammed the latter for not listening to Rishi and for not researching Indian culture before moving to India.
Rishi's family left blindsided by the revelation
Rishi's mother was shocked that her son did not say anything to her about his secret relationship. She planned on talking to other relatives about the marriage proposal and was concerned about the language barrier between her and Jen.
Rishi's uncle was shocked to learn that Jen is 48 years old, which means that she is 16 years older than Rishi. He told Rishi that people would make fun of him and no one would agree to this union.
Rishi understood what his family was talking about and felt that if he told them about the relationship two months later, they would have agreed to it.
TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way every Sunday at 8 pm ET.