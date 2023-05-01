"Not their place"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Jen and her friends as they disclose Rishi's secret engagement

Episode 13 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 aired on TLC on Sunday, April 30. The episode was very dramatic as Rishi's family finally came to know about his secret engagement and relationship with Jen after over three years. Rishi had invited Jen's friends, Randi and Myra, to his house so that he could clear up the fact that he was not seeing any girls for an arranged marriage.

However, Jen supported her friends when they brought along a translator and revealed everything about Rishi's relationship. His family was shocked and did not know how to respond. After bringing up the language barrier, Rishi's uncle asked Jen if she would live in Jaipur, as no one else would be there to take care of the home.

Jen refused to do so, adding that she wanted to live in Mumbai. She and her friends left the house after the big announcement.

Rishi felt that he was "dreaming." He wanted to celebrate the "present" with Jen but was hurt after his family refused the marriage proposal.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slammed Jen and her friends for disclosing such a big thing to Rishi's family. They compared it to an "ambush" and felt that Jen did not respect Indian culture, where marriage proposals are not presented like this.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans call out Jen for disrespecting Rishi's decision

Rishi has refused to see any girls for an arranged marriage for the past three years, but was scared to say anything about his relationship with Jen. Upon consulting an astrologer about when to tell his family, he was advised to wait for two months.

Rishi wanted to follow this advice, but Jen wanted answers right away. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slammed the latter for not listening to Rishi and for not researching Indian culture before moving to India.

OldGrrlsClub @oldgrrlsclub twitter.com/speaksingifs/s… Tim’s Boots @speaksingifs



#90DayFiance

TheOtherWay Rishi’s mom is about to call Sumit’s mom and cry together #90DayFiance TheOtherWay Rishi’s mom is about to call Sumit’s mom and cry together #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay https://t.co/CxvFy1CgyQ Rishi’s mum should have thrown those American bags out if her home. He’s weak, boneless. That awful creature Jen needs to be kicked back to usa. I’ve never seen anything like it. So disrespectful. It’s never going to work. #90DayFiance Rishi’s mum should have thrown those American bags out if her home. He’s weak, boneless. That awful creature Jen needs to be kicked back to usa. I’ve never seen anything like it. So disrespectful. It’s never going to work. #90DayFiance twitter.com/speaksingifs/s…

TrashTvSavant @TrashTvSavant #90Day Rishi needs to tell Jen to get stepping , she brought her friends over there and it almost seems like they’re bullying him. Total disregard for him and the culture asking that question 🙄 #90daytheotherway #90Day Fiance Rishi needs to tell Jen to get stepping , she brought her friends over there and it almost seems like they’re bullying him. Total disregard for him and the culture asking that question 🙄#90daytheotherway #90Day #90DayFiance

iamnina @poniesrpretty5 #90dayfiancetheotherway Jen is the absolute WORST … her and her stupid friends … she lacks in English comprehension and doesn’t understand the culture she’s trying to marry into … Rishi can do better … he needs to listen to his momma #90DayFiance #90DayFiance TOW Jen is the absolute WORST … her and her stupid friends … she lacks in English comprehension and doesn’t understand the culture she’s trying to marry into … Rishi can do better … he needs to listen to his momma #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFianceTOW

M3lap3las @M3lap3las111

Grip 40 year old women out playing games really is an embarrassment for all women. Jen you need to get aGrip #90dayfiance 40 year old women out playing games really is an embarrassment for all women. Jen you need to get aGrip #90dayfiance

babyblue @spoiledtarheel

#90DayFiance #90daytheotherway #90dayfiancetheotherway

Also Jen: you and your family need time to talk. Bye now…. Jen:Also Jen: you and your family need time to talk. Bye now…. Jen: #90DayFiance #90daytheotherway #90dayfiancetheotherwayAlso Jen: you and your family need time to talk. Bye now…. https://t.co/yIsBMp9LQh

Tee Mo @teemo2006 twitter.com/katie76661322/… Katie @Katie76661322 #90DayFiance The Astrologer didn’t predict this train wreck??? Fire the guy!!! The Astrologer didn’t predict this train wreck??? Fire the guy!!! 💯👀#90DayFiance https://t.co/ySoSO8oMFm I mean he kinda did, the astrologer gave them a date to do it on that in his vision would have been better but nope, Jen and crew did their own thing 🤷🏽‍♀️ #90dayfiance I mean he kinda did, the astrologer gave them a date to do it on that in his vision would have been better but nope, Jen and crew did their own thing 🤷🏽‍♀️ #90dayfiance twitter.com/katie76661322/…

whit @whitsubstance @90DayFiance #90DayFiance Instead of trying to impose western values on Rishi’s family.Jen could’ve learned Hindi in 3 years and learned what was expected of an Indian daughter in law.I bet Jen didn’t even Google,watch Jenny & Sumit,or Indian matchmaker to get half of a clue @90DayFiance #90DayFiance Instead of trying to impose western values on Rishi’s family.Jen could’ve learned Hindi in 3 years and learned what was expected of an Indian daughter in law.I bet Jen didn’t even Google,watch Jenny & Sumit,or Indian matchmaker to get half of a clue https://t.co/1ZHoBBf3BX

Rishi's family left blindsided by the revelation

Rishi's mother was shocked that her son did not say anything to her about his secret relationship. She planned on talking to other relatives about the marriage proposal and was concerned about the language barrier between her and Jen.

Rishi's uncle was shocked to learn that Jen is 48 years old, which means that she is 16 years older than Rishi. He told Rishi that people would make fun of him and no one would agree to this union.

Rishi understood what his family was talking about and felt that if he told them about the relationship two months later, they would have agreed to it.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes