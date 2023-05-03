Why is Jen Boecher upset with Rishi Singh's family? 90 Day Fiancé star calls out familial stereotypes

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jen Boecher, who viewers saw make her way to Rishi’s house to meet his family, recently took to Instagram to recall the bad experience she had when she met her potential future in-laws.

She took to Instagram to call out the familial stereotypes and stated that Rishi’s family was very clear about not wanting a “dark-skinned” bride and made fun of Rishi’s brother, who has an “intellectual disability.”

She wrote:

"Rishi gets to decide how to navigate this, but I’ll NEVER stop being me and calling out bullsh*t & hypocrisy."

90 Day Fiancé star Jen Boecher recalls having a bad experience with Rishi’s family

One of the couples who have been featured on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 is Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh. The show saw Jen make her way to India to spend time with her fiance’s family, whom she met during one of her trips to Rishi’s home country.

Even though the two have been engaged for a while, the male cast member’s family was unaware of their relationship until very recently.

In a recent episode, fans saw Jen and her friends visit Rishi’s family, where a translator helped convey the news of their relationship to his mother and uncle. While the family had an issue with the age difference between the 90 Day Fiancé stars, according to Jen, that wasn’t the only issue that came up.

After fans took to social media to state that Jen’s friends were disrespectful towards the family, Boecher took to Instagram to open up about her experience meeting the family and the stereotypes they follow.

In the Instagram clip, she stated that the family does not want a “dark-skinned” daughter-in-law, and according to the 90 Day Fiancé cast member’s uncle, Rishi’s brother is useless due to a disability. While she told fans that she hears their concerns, she doesn’t understand why she should have waited two more months since she was already extremely invested in the relationship. She added that Rishi had close to a year to tell his family about their relationship, but he didn’t.

The reality star further said:

"Let me tell you something about the family and a lot of people might shame me for this."

Jen went on to list the criteria that the family looks for in a woman and said that, according to them, “the girl must not be dark-skinned.” She continued that “she must not be short and she must be educated.”

Jen went on to talk about the thing that broke her heart as someone who works with children with “developmental delays” as a speech therapist and stated that Rishi’s brother is intellectually impaired. While the 90 Day Fiancé star didn’t get into the details, she added that Rishi’s uncle called him worthless and useless.

She said:

"How dare he? How dare my friends go over there? How dare he? I mean to me, that’s not okay."

