90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 epiosde 9: Recap and more details explored

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 is inching closer to its end, with the latest episode airing on September 4 and the finale set to release on September 11, 2023. Episode 9 of the show saw some couples attempt reconciliation while the others were dealt new challenges.

Mary and Brandan's disputes continued, and this time they disagreed on financial matters. Kimberly and TJ's wedding planning was presented with a massive obstacle, which led to her storming off. Kirsten and Julio's relationship met its end when Julio broke his "pinkie promise" to move to the Netherlands. Prioritizing Shekinah's feelings, Sarper chose to change his bachelor ways.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the couples have real talks as finale arrives

Mary and Brandan have a financial feud

This episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way showed Mary and Brandan discussing their financial situation. Brandan was running short on funds and wouldn't be able to sponsor monthly expenses for both of them. Mary suggested selling some of her jewelry, but they soon realized that wouldn't be enough. Brandan had also paid roughly $70,000 towards the building of Mary's new home since her old one was destroyed in a typhoon.

Brandan asked Mary if her grandparents, who were currently living in the house he paid for, could help them out with a loan. She was quick to deny the request and teared up.

"I just don't want to ask for help anymore from him because he already sacrificed a lot."

Mary said, referring to her grandparents.

Brandan argued that he, too, had made many sacrifices for her by paying for her home and internet connectivity. Mary then compared the situation in America with the one in the Philippines, saying Americans had it easier. At this point, Brandan decided to choose his relationship over the argument and bowed out.

Kirsten and Julio call it quits

Julio said in a confession that he had told Kirsten he had decided against moving to the Netherlands for the moment. His motivation behind the choice was his mother's persuasion. Since his brothers had been getting into trouble lately, she wanted him to stick around and help out. Kirsten did not receive the news well.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way man prioritized his family, explained the reasons to Kirsten, and asked her to remain in her country for the following year. She told him it would be a lot for her to handle emotionally, after which Julio broke up with her because there wasn't any way he could move out with his current home situation.

Kirsten confessed her extreme surprise that Julio didn't fight harder for their relationship. She also questioned his sudden change of heart and told him she felt disrespected, to which he laughed. Kirsten believed he was mocking her, but he clarified that he was shocked by what she said and disconnected.

They both took to the confessionals to express their views on what had just transpired. Kirsten stated:

"He's acting like a complete piece of s**t... Did he even care about me? I'm not sure anymore."

According to Julio, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple needed to be more realistic. He confessed to still loving her and stated:

"I feel like an a**. I feel like me and Kirsten were living in a fantasy world for a lot of our relationship."

Kimberly and TJ have an explosive family meeting

The wedding date of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Kimberly and TJ was arriving soon, and they continued to add final touches by meeting with the planners.

Kimberly had mainly been planning this while she was still in America, but TJ worried about her need for "perfection" and very particular colors. In this episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, TJ wondered whether she would be disappointed on the final day since Indian weddings are starkly different from American ones.

Kimberly had gotten into a showdown with TJ's brother, Yash the previous night. In an attempt to bury the hatchet, she had a sit-down conversation with TJ's family. His mother immediately noticed her wearing ripped denims and told her she lacked "manners." The mother didn't believe she was dressed appropriately according to what's acceptable in India. TJ tried defending her, to no avail. Both Yash and his mother made Kimberly feel targeted.

This did not sit well with Kimberly and she left, sharing her feelings in a confessional. She teared up saying:

"I feel bad because I feel like this is all my fault, but I won't live in this environment. I grew up in a toxic household. I'm not doing it again."

Shekinah is the first woman Sarper has loved

This 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way playboy, Sarper, claimed he's feeling emotions he's never felt before. After Shekinah's last visit to his country, he had done a full 180, going from a partying bachelor to a one-woman man.

In the recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, he confessed to his close confidante that he would leave those ways and focus on building a real connection with Shekinah. He wanted to change for her and told the cameras that while he had been with many women in the past, this was different. Sarper said:

"I never thought I would settle down, but then I met Shekinah."

He continued to discuss how he's never wanted to be faithful to anyone but her his entire life, and he's going 79 days strong. He joked that 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Shekinah had cast a spell on him to make him feel this way and proclaimed his newfound commitment to a relationship with her. He was further quoted saying:

"She deserves that."

The season 5 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will air on September 11, 2023 at 8 pm ET on TLC.