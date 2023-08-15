"Did her dirty" - 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 fans slam Julio in episode 6

On Monday, August 14, 2023, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 episode 6, titled Who's the Bossiest, was released, introducing considerable drama in the personal dynamics of the cast members. From TJ, Kimberly, and Yash's intense discussion to Julio and Kirsten's heartfelt goodbye, this episode saw numerous developments.

Additionally, in this episode, Julio drops Kirsten off at the airport for her return to the Netherlands. When Kirsten came to America to meet Julio, there were many discussions about the future of the couple and where they would live. During episode 6 of the show, Kirsten mentioned:

“Saying goodbye at the airport to Julio is really sad because I’m really gonna miss him. He disappointed me a lot this trip, but I still love him, and I still have hope. We both put so much effort in[to] this. So, for me, I will fight for my relationship to be stronger.”

As the couple continue to work on their current situation and their relationship, Julio mentioned to Kirsten during this episode that he would be coming to the Netherlands very soon.

Following this, fans have been sharing their reactions on social media, and they have not been kind to Julio.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 cast member Julio's promise to Kristen

Julio and Kristen experienced many ups and downs during this season of the show, from Julio not telling his mother about Kristen to giving many reasons why he can't move to the Netherlands to be with her. Although he did visit Kristen in the Netherlands at the start of their relationship, there are apparently several reasons that prevent him from permanently moving there for Kristen.

He was also seen asking Kristen if she would consider moving to the US, which she clearly denied. In addition, Julio requested Kristen to stay with his family for a bit longer during this episode.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's season 5, episode 6 synopsis reveals the following information:

"Yash tells Kimberly that marrying his brother will ruin everyone's lives; Kenny and Armando are at a crossroads; Kirsten heads home, and Julio pinky promises to see her in three months in the Netherlands; Holly takes a self-defense class."

While Julio "pinky" promised Kristen he would visit her hometown in the recent episode, fans don't quite see that happening anytime soon. In fact, some netizens even called Julio a manipulator, while others believe he is annoying. Check out some of the reactions from fans:

What to expect in the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way?

The upcoming episode of the show, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 5, scheduled for release on August 21, 2023, will focus on the following, as per the synopsis:

"Holly makes a discovery about Wayne's finances; Kenny faces a decision about his future with Armando; Brandan loses patience with Mary's insecurities; Kirsten considers an ultimatum."

Despite Julio mentioning that he wants to travel to the Netherlands and be with Kristen from the beginning of their relationship, it doesn't appear that he intends to do so. While he promises to shift, there is always some reason that prevents him from doing so, including insecurities or his mother's opposition.

In the upcoming episode of the show, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, it will be confirmed if Julio is standing by his commitment to Kristen or not.

Additionally, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 airs every Monday at 8 pm ET on TLC.