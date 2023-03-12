90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 6 release date, time, and plot

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 6, titled Love Is One Thing, Knowledge Is Another, will air on TLC on Sunday, February 12 at 8 pm ET. The episode will be uploaded to the network's website and Discovery+ one day after the television broadcast.

This week's episode is expected to be very intense as Kris will tell Jeymi that she will have to leave for the US. While the reason is still unclear, Jeymi will be distraught by the decision and will fear that Kris won't return to Colombia.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 6 will see cultural differences threaten some relationships

TLC's description of the upcoming episode reads,

"Jen plays the part of an Indian housewife; Kris may need to return to the U.S.; Debbie and Oussama have a romantic reunion; Daniele and Yohan tackle issues with honesty; Gabe ponders more life-altering surgery; Nicole and Mahmoud's wardrobe war."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Mahmoud and Nicole will have another intense fight over the latter's wardrobe. Nicole will claim that she used to wear short clothes in the USA and showed them to Mahmoud. However, Mahmoud will deny the claim, saying that he always saw her covered up in pictures and wanted the same to happen in Egypt.

The fight will escalate very quickly, as Mahmoud says in a promo that he is not the right man for Nicole and that they can't be together. After he storms off, Nicole gets upset about her marriage and reveals that Mahmoud always pulls himself away from her.

Meanwhile, Jen will attempt to become the perfect Indian housewife by doing household chores for Rishi. She will be shocked to learn that the other ladies wake up at 4 am and serve food to their husbands before they eat. Jen confesses in a promo that while she is respectful of other women, she cannot imagine living a life like this.

In a preview of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jen can be seen washing utensils, making tea, washing clothes, and cleaning the house. However, she is soon shocked to learn that the husbands never help their wives with these tasks.

As a result, she will begin to question her entire relationship with Rishi, after realizing that he expects the same from her. She will also be angry at him for hiding the fact that his family is trying to find a bride for him.

On the other hand, Debbie will finally arrive in Morocco to live with Oussama, despite several warnings from her son. Gabriel, who is transgender, will get a doctor's consultation to get another surgery to change his body. In a promo, Isabel says that she is attracted to him the way that he is but accepts that it is his body and his decision to make.

Daniele will rethink her decision to stay in the Dominican Republic with her husband Yohan. In a promo of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, she slams him for being emotionally immature and still living with his parents. Both had an intense fight last week as Yohan admitted that his ex-girlfriend had an abortion, which Daniele thought was a miscarriage.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Each episode is two-hours-long and features some US citizens who have traveled across the globe to live with their respective partners. This season is produced by Adrian Heinzelman.

