“Soooo trash”: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Julio as Kirsten feels “blindsided” by her partner’s lack of planning

We are just four episodes into 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 and Julio and Kirsten are already fighting over their future plans. Netherlands resident Kirsten is currently visiting her partner Julio in New York to meet his family before they move to the Netherlands permanently. While this was always the plan, within days Kirsten realized that he had not talked to his family and friends about moving to her country.

Julio told his mother about his intention of moving to a new country just days before Kirsten’a arrival and they tried to convince her to stay in the US. Julio’s aunt mentioned that according to tradition, the woman follows the man. Julio's cousin asked Kirsten to move to the US for a couple of months before moving to the Netherlands.

Kirsten immediately shot down the idea but Julio barely said anything to his family, which the former felt was not fair to her. Later, Julio’s friend Vicente also expressed his concern that the couple had not spent enough time together so he suggested that he should buy his own place in the Netherlands before moving in with his partner.

Julio entertained the idea for a while, after which Kirsten felt that he was gaslighting her and stated,

"I feel completely blindsided right now. I’m totally in shock."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans were also shocked by Julio’s attitude as the couple had already decided to move to the new country but now he was turning away.

TenderRonii 🌺 @_MissRaeee Julio is soooo trash. My blood boils watching him. He flips everything in front of his family #90dayfiancetheotherway

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Julio for changing plans suddenly

Julio assured Kirsten that he loved her, but mentioned that the visit was an "eye opener" for other people's concern for him. He said,

"It’s hard because I wanna reassure Kirsten that it’s fine and it’s OK for us to move in together, but I’m starting to have second thoughts about me moving."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slammed Julio for suddenly changing his mind and for hurting Kirsten.

❤MinksCastelo❤ @MINKS808 #90dayfiancetheotherway Julio doesn't know what he wants, NOW?? You made Kirsten feel like you'd have a life TOGETHER with her in her country. Wishy-washy.

Plan to Leave @PlanToLeave Julio just showed Kirsten a hole in his house made by a stray bullet that narrowly missed his mother cooking in the kitchen. Then he and his entire family are confused about why she doesn’t want to live in the US? #90dayfiancetheotherway

Sherry Saunders @Sharon6227 #90DayFiance Julio is a coward! He continuously made Kirsten answer his family’s questions. His behavior should signal to Kirsten that Julio is immature. #90dayfiancetheotherway

winegal96 @winegal96

#90dayfiancetheotherway Julio is indecisive which totally makes sense why he didn’t tell anyone about moving. He’s so meek.

Kirsten was shocked to see a bullet hole in Julio's home

Kirsten was concerned for her safety after Julio showed her a bullet hole in his house. He mentioned that someone across the street had been shot and his mother was “in the kitchen like 15 minutes after it happened.”

After Julio entertained his family and friends’ doubts, Kirsten stormed away crying and saying,

“If you say you wanna live separate, then I know enough. I know enough.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.