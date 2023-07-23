Netflix's new docuseries, How to Become a Cult Leader is set to delve deep into the minds of cult leaders, who several individuals have been fascinated by. The out-of-the-box series aims to answer the burning question: What drives someone to become a cult leader? Narrated by the renowned actor Peter Dinklage, the six-part series is set to stream on Netflix on July 28, 2023, at 3 am ET.

The official synopsis of How to Become a Cult Leader as per Netflix, reads:

"Narrated by Peter Dinklage, this six-part series follows the ascent of six cult leaders as they acquire unwavering love, unending loyalty, and the ability to command people's minds, bodies, and souls."

How to Become a Cult Leader will feature cult leaders including Marshall Applewhite, Charles Manson, and more

Netflix has produced some of the most compelling documentaries about cults and their leaders in the past, but How to Become a Cult Leader is set to take a new approach to the dark subject matter.

The new series released the trailer on July 12, 2023, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the show. Viewers can expect in-depth coverage of cults like Heaven's Gate, Jonestown, and the Manson Family in the upcoming series.

The trailer opens with ominous music and flashes of several leaders, offering a taste of the psychological roller-coaster that awaits viewers. Peter Dinklage's voiceover plays in the background, as he says:

"Unconditional love, endless devotion... by offering the right package, you can control people's minds, and close them off to everything else. To lead a spiritual movement, you have to show perfection in action."

As the trailer progresses, snippets of interviews with former cult members and experts are interspersed, giving chilling insights into the lives of these leaders. Several former members of cults recount their harrowing experiences, with one individual stating:

"Cult leaders adopt whatever stance can be effective to them."

How to Become a Cult Leader aims to shed light on the elusive playbook that cult leaders employ to ensure unwavering loyalty and obedience from their followers. The docu-series explores the psychology behind the unconventional love and endless devotion, which as mentioned in the trailer skilfully packaged, allows these leaders to gain control over people's minds, bodies, and souls.

Drawing from psychological studies and testimonies, the series sheds light on the methods used by cult leaders to break down individual identities and create a sense of dependency. One of the individuals in the trailers explains:

"All of us end up in times in our lives, where we are feeling a little bit lost, a little bit vulnerable. A good cult leader will come in and say 'I got just the thing.'''

The series also promises to shed light on some of the most infamous cult leaders throughout history. One such leader is Marshall Applewhite, the enigmatic figure behind Heaven's Gate. How to Become a Cult Leader will also feature Jim Jones, whose cult led to over 900 deaths in the tragic incident known as the Jonestown Massacre.

As the second installment in Netflix's How To Become... series, How to Become a Cult Leader invites viewers on an eye-opening journey into the sinister world of cults. The series will air on Netflix on July 28, 2023.