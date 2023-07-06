"They made the right call": Fans relieved as Netflix's S*x Education to end after season 4

Hit Netflix British teen sex comedy-drama S*x Education will release its fourth and final season on September 21, 2023. The streaming series showcases the exploits of students, staff, and parents of Moordale Secondary School as they explore their personal and intimacy issues. Season 1 of the show was released on January 11, 2019.

Seasons 1 and 2 enjoyed a considerable amount of fame and popularity but unfortunately, season 3 onwards, the show started being monotonous and average at its best, according to its many loyal viewers. Most fans didn't believe that another season was possible but season 4 will indeed be the series' curtain call. In addition, several show regulars have also been axed.

With that being said, many fans on the internet are glad that S*x Education is finally coming to an end.

A fan's reaction to Sex Education ending with season 4 (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

"This made it four seasons?": Internet glad to see S*x Education conclude with upcoming installment

Season 4 of S*x Education was officially announced on September 25, 2021. Creator Laurie Nunn released a statement thanking fans for their years of support and appreciation, while stating:

"We are incredibly proud of ‘Sex Education’ and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can’t wait to share it with you."

As mentioned before, several regulars like Simone Ashley, Tanya Reynolds, and Patricia Allison will not be appearing in the final season. However, there will be several new additions like Eshaan Akbar, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean, Imani Yahshua, Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, and Jodie Turner Smith.

Fans on the internet are glad that the show is ending with season 4. Here is how they reacted to the news of its ending under a post shared by Discussing Film:

It's safe to say that hardly any fans are excited about the upcoming season. Some were shocked that there was more than one season while some were proud that they hadn't watched a single episode.

Many fans truly believe that it should have concluded after one season and the upcoming one was going to be the worst one ever. One fan boldly said that they will not be watching the last season.

Sex Education synopsis

The synopsis of S*x Education, according to IMDb, reads as:

"A teenage boy with a s*x therapist mother teams up with a high school classmate to set up an underground s*x therapy clinic at school."

Executive producers of the show are Jamie Campbell, Ben Taylor, and Laurie Nunn. The runtime of every episode is between 47 to 61 minutes.

