Jorge Rodriguez, a father of three and soon-to-be-grandfather, was shot twice by a teenager while going to the grocery on July 4, 2017. He was supposed to head back home after grocery shopping but was rushed to the hospital when found bleeding by passers-by in Pasco, Washington. A few days later, he died of his injuries.

The suspect, 17-year-old Pedro Cadenas, was arrested after authorities received an anonymous tip that he was the passenger traveling in Rodrigez's Cadillac. Cadenas was convicted the following year.

ID's See No Evil is slated to chronicle Jorge Rodriguez's death in an episode titled A Crash, Not an Accident. The synopsis of the episode reads:

"In 2017, police find 51-year-old Jorge Rodriguez wandering the streets with gunshot wounds near a crashed car riddled with bullet holes; to get justice for Jorge's heartbroken daughters, they follow a trail of CCTV left by the mysterious suspect."

Jorge Rodriguez's murder: Three facts to know about the Fourth of July shooting case in Pasco, Washington

1) Rodriguez was shot twice, which caused his car to crash

Jorge Rodriguez, a Pasco father-of-three and to-be-grandfather, was driving to the grocery store before heading home in the night hours of the Fourth of July in 2017. He even called his pregnant daughter Darlin Molina, informing her of his plans. Molina then received a call about a half hour later from a strange man who told her that her father had been shot.

Reports state that Rodriguez was shot by a teenage passenger twice while driving down Lewis Street in his black Cadillac Escalade, causing the vehicle to crash into a fence before colliding with a parked car. As per surveillance footage, the suspect tried to drive away with the 51-year-old's car but failed because the gas tank was stuck to the fence. He then fled the crime scene on foot.

2) Passers-by helped a bleeding Jorge Rodriguez, who was spotted near the crash site

After being shot twice and the minor crash incident, Rodriguez sought help from passers-by. His daughter, Molina, then received the distressing call and arrived at the crash site to find her father bleeding but still conscious. According to KEPR, she reported that she had "never seen him like that. But he still looked at me. Told me to calm down."

An ambulance rushed the 51-year-old to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. He was later airlifted to Spokane Hospital. There, he was in a medically-induced coma for days before succumbing to severe brain damage. The suspect, 17-year-old Pedro Cadenas, was arrested days after authorities received an anonymous tip.

3) Pedro Cadenas' ex-girlfriend told police about him shooting someone

An anonymous call alerted law enforcement of the involvement of 17-year-old Pedro Cadenas in the Fourth of July shooting of Jorge Rodriguez. The caller also alleged that Cadenas was a gang member. On July 7, the teenager was arrested while walking with a girl in Sunnyside. She was later identified as his ex-girlfriend.

According to reports, the ex-girlfriend informed authorities that they were both attending a Barbeque on the night of the shooting in the Pasco area and that Cadenas had disappeared from the gathering for about 40 minutes. She claimed that when he returned, he had someone's blood on him, and when she asked Cadenas if he had shot someone, he told her that he "had to do it."

In November 2018, Pedro Cadenas was tried as an adult and was found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful gun possession, and attempted vehicle theft. He received a 36-year prison sentence.

