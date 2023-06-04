Airplane crash Tupelo Mississippi: Two dead after plane crashed near airport

An airplane crashed near Mississippi's Tupelo Regional Airport, leaving two people dead. The incident happened on Saturday, June 3, at around 8:30 a.m. after the flight took off, as per news outlet WCBI. The news of the passing of the two individuals was confirmed to CBS News by Michael Moody, the Tupelo Fire Department Sergeant.

As per Fox News, shortly after takeoff, the plane crashed, violently twisting before crashing and setting fire close to the airport's hangars. The aircraft almost collided with the Army Aviation Support Facility, according to WTVA-TV.

As of writing, no information regarding the identities of the deceased people have been revealed. There is no information on what kind of plane was being flown or how many people were aboard.

As per CBS News, Sergeant Moody said that more information related to the incident will be released soon.

Eyewitnesses saw a "plume of smoke" after airplane crashed at Tupelo Airport

According to witnesses, a twin-engine plane took a sharp turn after takeoff and eventually crashed near the water tanks situated at the National Guard Armory, adjacent to the airport.

While speaking with WCBI, Charles Johnson, a witness to the incident, he and his wife were driving on a nearby road when they noticed the plane "banking in really hard" and witnessed the plume of smoke.

He said:

"I told my wife 'That plane crashed.'"

Johnson said that after witnessing the incident, he pulled over his car to see if there was anyone that needed help. However, he soon realized there was nothing that he could do when he saw a "massive flame" in the debris field.

He said that people came to help, including members of the National Guard, and that fire trucks were there within three minutes.

Police and firefighters from Tupelo responded to the site. At the accident site, firefighters struggled to extinguish the flames. The authorities blocked off W. Jackson Street Extended and requested that the area be avoided.

The Tupelo Regional Airport has been around for more than 65 years and is a major hub for travel in northern Mississippi. The official website for the airport also has ads for flying lessons.

With a population of approximately 38,000 people, Tupelo is situated roughly 190 miles away from Jackson, the capital city of the state.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) also responded to the site and is investigating the cause of the accident.

This is not the first time that an airplane has crashed right after taking off in Mississippi. In November 2022, A T-38C Talon training jet crashed shortly after takeoff, prompting an instructor pilot from Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi to jump out from the aircraft. The pilot was rushed to the hospital and no casualties were reported.

