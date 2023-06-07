On the Fourth of July in 2017, 51-year-old Jorge Rodriguez, a Pasco, Washington father, was shot inside his vehicle while he was on his way to the grocery store. Rodriguez was rushed to the hospital and airlifted to another. He was in a comma for days before dying of severe brain damage.

A 17-year-old named Pedro Cadenas, who was travelling as a passenger in the victim's Cadillac, was identified as a suspect not long after the shooting and later charged with first-degree murder. Cadenas was only a few months shy of turning 18 and was therefore, tried as an adult. He was found guilty and sentenced to 36 years in prison.

Pedro Cadenas is reportedly serving his sentence currently at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center.

An all new episode of See No Evil will revisit the brutal shooting of Jorge Rodriguez. The episode, titled A Crash, Not an Accident, airs on ID at on Wednesday, June 7, at 9:00 pm ET. Here's a look at its synopsis:

"In 2017, police find 51-year-old Jorge Rodriguez wandering the streets with gunshot wounds near a crashed car riddled with bullet holes; to get justice for Jorge's heartbroken daughters, they follow a trail of CCTV left by the mysterious suspect."

Jorge Rodriguez was bleeding but conscious after he was found shot twice by 17-year-old Pedro Cadenas

According to The Spokesman-Review, Jorge Rodriguez was heading to the grocery store before returning home for the festivities in the night hours of the Fourth of July in 2017. One of his daughters, Darlin Molina, recalled how he "told [her] he was going to go to the grocery store." About thirty minutes later, an unknown man called up Molina, informing her that her "dad just got shot."

It was during the same trip to the store that 17-year-old Pedro Cadenas got into Rodriguez's black Cadillac Escalade and shot him twice, which caused the vehicle to crash into a fence and then into a parked car. The accused even tried to drive away in the victim's car, but failed because the gas tank was seemingly stuck on a fence post. He had to reportedly abandon his plans and flee the scene on foot.

Rodriguez, bleeding from the face, flagged down passers-by for help. Molina, who arrived at the scene, found her father bleeding but conscious. The father-of-three and soon-to-be grandfather was then rushed to the Kadlec Regional Medical Center. From there, he was airlifted to a Spokane hospital where he remained in comma for several days before he succumbed to the wounds.

17-year-old Pedro Cadenas was charged with first-degree assault, theft, and possession of a firearm

Meanwhile, owing to an anonymous call, law enforcement were able to arrest Pedro Cadenas on July 7 while he was walking with a girl in Sunnyside. The caller had also mentioned that he was a gang member. The girl found with Cadenas later admitted that she was his ex-girlfriend and that the two were attending a Barbeque in Pasco on the night Jorge Rodriguez was shot.

The ex-girlfriend further alleged that Cadenas disappeared from the gathering for about 40 minutes before returning with blood on his arm. When finally asked, the teen told her that he "had to do it." He was then charged with first-degree assault, theft, and possession of a firearm.

In November 2018, Cadenas was found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful gun possession, and attempted vehicle theft in relation with the shooting incident that caused Rodriguez's death from brain damage. He was sentenced to a total of 36 years in prison after being tried as an adult given that he was only a few months shy from turning 18.

ID's See No Evil will further delve into Jorge Rodriguez's shooting death on Wednesday, at 9:00 pm ET.

