The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2: Meet the five couples

Netflix's The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season two is set to be released on the streamer on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Fans have been waiting for the second season of the show and are looking forward to an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of love, uncertainty, and tough decisions.

The Netflix series sees five couples standing at crucial crossroads in their relationships. They have to choose whether to marry their partners or end their relationship and walk away from them.

The pressure is on as one partner in each relationship is eager to take a leap into marriage, while the other is hesitant and uncertain about the future. The resolution for the problem is an ultimatum that will test the strength of their love over the course of eight intense weeks.

Netflix took to Instagram on Sunday, July 26, 2023, to give fans a sneak peek at the five brand-new couples who will star in the upcoming season. They include:

James (24) and Ryann (24)

Lisa (32) and Brian (29)

Kat (28) and Alex (32)

Antonio (30) and Roxanne (31)

Trey (29) and Riah (25)

As the season progresses, fans will get to see who makes it or breaks it. As one of the contestants in the trailer aptly puts it,

"If you don't say yes, I'm gone."

Meet The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 couples

1) Kat and Alex

Kat is a travel nurse and Alex works in software sales (Image via Netflix)

Kat and Alex's tale begins as a modern-day dating app success story. Their journey began with relentless pursuit on Alex's part, sparking the online romance into a real-life one. They have embraced adventure and traveling around the country as Kat has taken her nursing career on the road.

However, communication poses a challenge for this The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On couple. Kat avoids conflict and tends to defer to Alex, while he seeks an equal partner who isn't afraid to speak her mind.

In season 2, Kat has given Alex the ultimatum he did not see coming.

2) Lisa and Brian

Lisa is Vice President of clinical services and Brian is a financial analyst (Image via Netflix)

This The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On couple has seen their fair share of ultimatum even before the experiment began. After six months of casual hookups, Lisa demanded a decision and Brian chose her. They've been together for a year and a half, with Lisa's daughter bonding with Brian as well.

However, they now face another critical juncture as Lisa wants marriage and a family, while Brian hesitates due to communication issues and Lisa's jealousy.

3) Ryann and James

Ryann is a radiologic technologist and James is a grad student and research assistant (Image via Netflix)

This The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On couple defy the odds, having been high school sweethearts for almost seven years. Their love has endured ups and downs, including communication and trust issues while James pursued his education out of the state.

Now, Ryann issued the ultimatum, believing that after all this time, James should know if she's his forever partner or not. James on the other hand, wants to establish stability by landing a secure job before marriage.

4) Riah and Trey

Riah is a managing server and Trey is an area manager at the paper mill (Image via Netflix)

The love story of this The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On a couple, Riah and Trey, began with a catfish scare that ended up being a match made in heaven. During the two years together, their connection was undeniable.

However, as time passed, romance faded, and Riah felt Trey's slacking on date nights. Trey, on the other hand, believes Riah's expectations have been influenced by social media and he has issued an ultimatum despite the odds.

5) Roxanne and Antonio

Roxanne is a founder and CEO while Antonio is a freight broker (Image via Netflix)

This The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On couple didn't really know they were meant to be together. However, from the first moment, Antonio saw Roxanne, he knew she was "wife material."

Their romance flourished over four years, but it has been on and off. While Antonio desires marriage, Roxanne wants her partner's ambition and income to match hers. Though he admires her entrepreneurial spirit, Antonio wishes for more affection. Hence, the ultimatum is issued.

With ultimatums already issued and decisions set to be made love, commitment, and the future are on the line in the upcoming season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. As mentioned earlier, the show is premiering on August 23, 2023, only on Netflix.