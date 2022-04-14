The Ultimatum Season 1 finale: Where do the couples stand after the reunion episode?

Netflix's The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 1 has officially come to an end after the reunion episode of the show aired on April 13, 2022 with all six couples sharing their current relationship status.

While some couples got engaged on the The Ultimatum, others broke up with their partners in favor of their own happiness.

How are the couples faring after The Ultimatum?

Six long-term couples initially joined the experimental dating show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

Hunter and Alexis, as well as Lauren and Nate, did not complete the experiment. Both men proposed to their respective partners before the trial marriages even began. The remaining four couples stayed till the end to test their relationship and determine if they were ready for marriage.

Rae and Zay

After dating for two-and-a-half years, Rae and Zay broke up on The Ultimatum. Rae developed a meaningful connection with Jake, but they did not pursue it after the show. Rae and Zay gave their relationship one more shot, but in vain.

As of the reunion, Rae was “figuring out" herself and her s*exual identity. While she said that she was dating a woman. Zay did not report any romantic developments.

April and Jake

The couple broke up on the show after dating for two years. April “stayed at Jake’s for months” despite knowing “that the relationship was over” after the show to process what had happened. However, they eventually parted ways.

April is now seeing someone who says, "I love you, I can’t wait to marry you" every day, and she is ecstatic.

Alexis and Hunter

The first couple to get engaged on the show, Alexis and Hunter are still together. After dating for two years, they are all set to get married in June 2022 with Hunter’s mother as the wedding planner.

Lauren and Nate

The couple participated in the show after Nate gave an ultimatum to Lauren, who was reluctant about having children, to either marry him and agree to have kids or break up. However, they ended up getting engaged early on the show before the trial marriages when Nate realized that he would rather spend his life with Lauren and not have kids, than let her get away.

They are still together and have been going to therapy to solve their problem. Lauren has now decided she wants "at least one child."

Madlyn and Colby

Their relationship was the biggest surprise of the season. After lots of ups and downs on the show, Madlyn agreed to marry Colby on the spot. She was seven months pregnant on the reunion episode. The couple will welcome their baby girl this spring.

Shanique and Randall

After dating for a year and a half, Shanique and Randall participated in the show and are still together. The couple got engaged in the finale of The Ultimatum but split up afterwards. After six months of separation, the couple reconciled and are now working through their issues instead of renewing the engagement immediately.

Produced by Kinetic Content, The Ultimatum made its debut on Netflix on April 6, 2022. According to Netflix, the show has already been renewed for Season 2.

