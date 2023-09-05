“Most cringiest person”: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 fans slam Sarper in episode 9

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 episode 9 showed Sarper's confession about his emotions towards Shekinah and his readiness to be faithful and give her everything she deserves. As part of this episode, Kimberly and TJ attempted to make a good bond between their families, while Brandan and Mary discussed money briefly.

In the synopsis of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode 9 which premiered on September 4, 2023, and is titled Sarper and the City, it says:

“Sarper claims he is ready to give up his bad boy lifestyle for Shekinah; an attempt at reconciliation between Kimberly and TJ's family goes wrong; Brandan and Mary stress over money; Kirsten confronts Julio about postponing his move.”

This episode of the show showed Sarper talking about his connection with Shekinah, as he mentioned how they met through a dating app, and he was impressed by her name and picture on the app.

According to him:

“I mean, she looks like a s*x bomb…I wasn’t expecting too much, maybe a one-night stand or something, but [the] first date was like a dream. ... I saw that soft side in her and she saw the soft side of me.”

Fans have been sharing their reactions to this episode on social media, calling Sarper “cringiest.”

Fans' reaction to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 episode 9 featuring Sarper and Shekinah

Expand Tweet

Following this, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 cast member Sarper also mentioned how great their first date was back then and that Shekinah wanted to see him again the next day. According to him, that day, he was with two women and was "exhausted." He added that Shekinah came to take care of him when he was feeling sick.

When Shekinah returned to Los Angeles following that night, she felt a strong connection to Sarper and came back to Turkey to meet him again.

In Sarper's words:

“To be honest, I wasn’t expecting to see her again. And then she came once more to Turkey, just for me. We had a vacation, like a honeymoon. It was perfect. After that week, everything changed for me.”

As part of this episode, Sarper meets his best friend, Mete, and shares a few things about Shekinah. His goal with this relationship is to be serious and loyal for the first time in his life. During their conversation, he discussed how happy he is that Shekinah is moving to Turkey.

Also, he said he is thinking of finally settling down and giving everything to Shekinah Garner and leaving his past life behind. In the aftermath of this episode's release, fans have been constantly sharing their reactions, saying that they do not believe in their relationship, because they don't like Sarper.

These are some of the reactions that 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 fans have made:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, titled In-Laws and Order, will premiere on September 10, 2023, and contains the following synopsis:

“Kimberly is having second thoughts when her parents arrive in India; Shekinah flies to Turkey despite her family's warnings; Kenny pushes Armando's boundaries; Wayne makes another alarming revelation; Yohan tries a new approach with Daniele.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 premieres on TLC every Monday at 8 p.m. ET.