Where to follow Shekinah Garner from 90 Day Fiancé on Instagram?

Shekinah Garner made a major decision in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Titled, Mistrust, She Wrote, the episode was released on August 28, 2023. The description of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 episode 8 reads:

“Mary's lack of trust has Brandan questioning everything; Holly sees a new side of Wayne; Daniele and Yohan take a big step toward building their family; Shekinah's friends worry about her track record as she prepares to move to Turkey for Sarper.”

The latest episode of the show, shows Garner preparing to leave the United States to live with her boyfriend Sarper in Istanbul. Shekinah Garner also addressed the fact that she wants to be with her boyfriend and holds a strong connection with him.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Shekinah Garner's best friend confesses his love

In the latest episode of the show, Shekinah met her four best friends, Dan, Josh, Shawna, and Wendy. It was at this time that Dan confessed his love for Shekinah, which was a very unexpected revelation.

While he knew Shekinah was traveling to Turkey, he wanted to talk to her before she left. During a confession, Dan also spoke about the kind of men Shekinah usually dated and said that he considered them to be losers.

He said that he had known Shekinah for seven years and while she dates men who are good-looking and athletic, he thinks they are losers. Dan went on to say that he thought that Sheiknah's boyfriend, Sarper, "looks like a playboy." Shekinah's best friend even said that he wasn't convinced that she was making the right decision.

As a follow-up to this, Shekinah had a one-on-one conversation with Dan where he said that the two have been through a lot in the last seven years. He added that all he wanted was for her to be happy but claimed that he wanted her to know what he really thought about her. He then went on to tell her that he still loved her and that he believed that the two of them should be together.

"I know that we have this bond and it's a very emotional attachment. And that makes it very special. And you don't find that every day," Dan said.

When she heard this, Shekinah Garner tried to explain to Dan that the connection they had was more like a friendship. She noted that while it was an emotional connection, it didn't mean that they needed to be together.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member also disagreed with Dan's statement that he would treat her like she deserves. She pointed out that there was a time when they both tried dating each other but it didn't work out. Shekinah Garner stated how much she appreciated Dan's ability to be there for her whenever she needed him.

Shekinah Garner also spoke about her decision to move to Turkey to be with her boyfriend. She said that she was worried that she was making another mistake like she made with all the other wrong guys she had dated.

"But I'm trying to look on the positive side of this and believe that Sarper is different and that this is going to be the relationship that works out for me," Shekinah Garner said.

