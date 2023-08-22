Episode 7 of season five of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was released on August 21, 2023. Titled Tales From the Crypto, the episode saw Holly and her fiancé Wayne discussing buying a new home. While Holly forced Wayne to look for options, due to his financial status, Wayne was unable to make this possible.

There have been multiple times when Holly's current residence has been broken into, and this scares her. This is the main reason Holly wants to move to another house. Accordingly, Wayne calms her down and gets to work on finding a new home with her during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Holly, however, said that she was looking for a house at the price of $4 million in South African rand while talking to a retailer. Based on the conversion of this price into American dollars, it is equal to $211,000. Due to Wayne's dissatisfaction with this price, he shared:

“What are you talking about? We are not in the USA. We are in South Africa.”

After this, Wayne explained how he lost his funds and why he lost them, something Holly found difficult to accept. He told her that he didn't have enough money to buy the house and explained the truth behind his plumbing business.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member Wayne shares how he lost his money

The synopsis of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 episode 7, mentions:

“Holly makes a discovery about Wayne's finances; Kenny faces a decision about his future with Armando; Brandan loses patience with Mary's insecurities; Kirsten considers an ultimatum.”

In response to Wayne's comment on spending a large amount of money on a house, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member Holly said that it wasn't a lot of money. Following this, Wayne asked Holly to sit down to discuss the budget for the house. He told her that he didn't have enough funds to buy a home at the moment.

He also went on to tell her that he hadn't been honest with her about his plumbing business. He told a shocked Holly that he didn't have any money saved as he wasn't planning on buying a house.

“I said I could provide for you, right. That was before I lost my contracts. I’ve pumped about 40K into this — into crypto,” Wayne told his fiancé.

During a personal confession, he shared how he was thinking about their future when he put the money away. He thought that it would all go according to his plan but everything turned out differently and he lost quite a lot of money.

Upon hearing what Wayne had to say, Holly asked him why he ignored their honeymoon plans.

“So you took our honeymoon money and put it in crypto? I gave up a lot to be here. I bought my wedding dress. I bought my plane ticket. I spent over $5,000,” Holly said to Wayne.

She traveled from America to South Africa to be with Wayne and decided that she will eventually get married to him. In the upcoming episodes of the show, fans will find out if their relationship is affected by the recent revelation.

The next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, titled Mistrust, She Wrote, is scheduled to premiere on August 28, 2023. The description for the episode reads as follows:

“Mary's lack of trust has Brandan questioning everything; Holly sees a new side of Wayne; Daniele and Yohan take a big step toward building their family; Shekinah's friends worry about her track record as she prepares to move to Turkey for Sarper.”

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 will air on TLC at 8 pm ET on August 28, 2023.