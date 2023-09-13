"120 million tons": Lithium in Maui conspiracy theory claim erupts online

As Maui residents rebuild their island many continue to wonder what caused the catastrophic wildfires. The latest conspiracy theory claims that their excess lithium supply played a role in the wreckage of the travel destination. However, it is important to note that the same has not been confirmed by official sources.

TikTok user @sonnybuckgwatney went viral across social media platforms after claiming that Maui stored 120 million tons of lithium. He said in the video:

“A 120 million tons of lithium in Maui. I don’t think we need to wonder why they did what they did there and why it happened. We all know that computers are getting big, cars are getting big and lithium works for batteries. Wasn’t an accident people. Somebody with some money wanted some more money.”

It is important to note that it has not been confirmed by official sources that the island holds 120 million tons of lithium.

Adding to the claims, X (formerly known as Twitter) user @jim_the_that took to the social networking site and predicted that lithium mines will be installed in the areas in Maui that have been destroyed by the fires in the next five years.

Maui lithium conspiracy theory explored

X user @Truthpole has been relentlessly pursuing what led to the tragic wildfires. Their latest belief is that the existence of lithium in Lahaina was the reason for the wildfires.

They attached a video where a netizen claimed that the numerous volcanoes in Maui could potentially be storing tons of lithium which can be used in the creation of a "Smart City." The netizen attached a picture of an article which noted that lithium batteries are essential to create power for smart cities since they are “low maintenance” and offer “high reliability” and “long life.”

The netizen came up with the theory after Lithium Americas Corporation, GNS Science and Oregon State University discovered that McDermitt Caldera, located along the borders of Oregon and Nevada, is possibly storing the largest lithium reserve in the world.

The netizen said in the video that if McDermitt Caldera is storing 120 million tons of lithium alone, it is possible that the numerous Hawaiian volcanoes are also storing tons of lithium which can be used to create smart cities.

The conspiracy theorist is elaborating on the “Smart City” claim where netizens believed that several celebrities and big conglomerates wanted to “redevelop” the land by burning it to the ground with intentional wildfires. The “Smart City” would supposedly use artificial intelligence to “govern the island.”

X user @PhillipsNanl also claimed that the US along with the United Nations are attempting to obtain land for lithium mining. He also claimed that the same is happening in Canada.

As mentioned prior, the lithium conspiracy theory does not hold any evidence at the time of writing this article.