"Done on purpose to open up prime real estate?": Maui land grab conspiracy erupts as BlackRock comes under scrutiny

Since the Maui wildfire began on Tuesday, August 8, speculations have been all over social media with netizens claiming that it was not caused by Hurricane Dora (as initially reported by several local and national media outlets and government agencies), but it was a man-made fire deliberately started by the government or by the elite classes to grab land worth millions of dollars on the island from the natives.

Earlier, a conspiracy theory surfaced over the internet with people predicting that shadowy forces orchestrated the disaster using an energy weapon, or a laser beam that caused an explosion and led to the flames. However, it was later debunked.

Now, an alternative conspiracy theory has emerged followed by a viral tweet shared by @TNTJohn1717. The post is captioned:

“So sorry to hear about Maui…listen to this guy, makes you wonder what really happened, which shouldn’t be surprising…”

Below it, is a TikTok video from the handle @spenserfromflorida where a young man is seen claiming that he was involved with fire and emergency services on the island and did not believe that was fire was naturally caused. He also shared his own firsthand account of the wildfire.

He strongly stated that it could not have been just caused by a hurricane, but there were other reasons behind it, such as elites intentionally setting fires in an effort to grab land from the locals.

“I feel like there’s something bigger. I have been on Maui the last nine years and I know the geographical locations and how everything works here,” he is heard saying."

He further stated how there was no way a hurricane that big caused no flood or other “crazy things” but ended up starting a fire.

“It not only caused fires in Maui, it caused fires in most precious parts of real estate in Maui…It is not a coincidence,” he added.

As soon as this video became viral, many netizens joined forces to support the speculations that the fires were indeed the doing of elites in collaboration with real estate firms and government agencies to capture Maui’s valuable land. One user even commented on X (formerly Twitter) in this regard.

“Is this a conspiracy for a land grab?”: Netizens speculate that BlackRock was involved in the Maui fires

As reported by several media outlets, including the BBC, Lahaina is the worst affected region in the Maui fires. For those unaware, Lahaina was once the capital of Hawaii before it became part of the USA. In fact, it is full of native people, rich lands, and business owners – all of whom have previously refused to sell their properties to conglomerates such as BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street, and Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions.

Many of the properties are in prime locations, such as on the oceanfront, and are considered valuable land worth millions of dollars. Now, since @TNTJohn1717’s tweet, many other X users have claimed that elites, government agencies, and asset managers like BlackRock caused the wildfire to capture land from Maui natives.

In this regard, the name BlackRock has created the most widespread stir as the firm handles the majority of the celebrity properties on the island such as Oprah, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Lady Gaga, Bill Gates, Will Smith, Julia Roberts, and more, all of which remain unaffected by the fires, while the lands of the natives have been burned down.

This has forced the locals to sell off their lands, while many have even lost their lives trying to save them. Now, their lands remain unclaimed, making it allegedly easy for the elites to try and buy such properties using the help of BlackRock, as per internet rumors.

Netizens have even shared aerial videos of Lahaina that claimed that the trajectory of the fire, the areas it burned down, and the ones it spared, seemed suspicious, making the conspiracy theories all the more convincing. Some have even clearly stated that since native landowners refused to sell land to investment management companies such as BlackRock and rich inhabitants and second-home owners, the blaze was intentionally caused.

A few on the internet have even produced proof that how BlackRock was the largest landowner and biggest investor on the island, and thus allegedly masterminded the fires. Some even believed that it was a joint effort for whoever gets to benefit from turning Maui into a "smart city." Here are some of the speculations doing the rounds on social media.

So far, the exact cause(s) of the fires in Maui has not been proven. However, no real evidence that they were intentional has either emerged.

Unfortunately, 96 deaths have been confirmed as of Monday, with the numbers rising every day. Many people are still unaccounted for including the natives and the tourists, while there have been irreparable damages suffered by public and private infrastructure on the island, including lands, residences, and businesses.

Many native wildlife has also been impacted, including a 150-year-old banyan tree, which happens to be the oldest in the USA.