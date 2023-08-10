How did the fire in Maui start? Potential Lahaina Banyan tree loss leaves netizens distraught 

A devastating wildfire that began on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, on the Island of Maui, Hawaii, has left locals and netizens distraught. As the flames continue to rage, already burning hundreds of acres, many have expressed concerns about the historic banyan tree in the town of Lahaina.

Dry weather conditions and strong winds brought about by Hurricane Dora were responsible for the raging fires. The speed of the disaster destroyed several homes, businesses, and the main tourist strip in Lahaina, the town that was most affected.

With no power, no cell and phone service, and even no 911 service, "Maui County has not been able to communicate with residents on the west side, the Lahaina side," explains Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke. This raised concerns for the famous banyan tree in the area.

The tree is a popular tourist attraction for being the largest banyan tree in Hawaii and the U.S., spanning 1.94 acres, with 16 tree trunks. It was gifted as a sapling by missionaries from India and planted in 1873 by Lahaina’s then-mayor William Owen Smith.

Meteorologists discuss the causes of the Maui wildfires

Robert Bohlin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS)'s Honolulu office explained that the wildfires were a result of several weather phenomena occurring simultaneously.

"This is the time of year when we start to dry out," added Bohlin.

Additionally, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the typical seasonal dry, drought-like weather condition was made worse by weaker-than-normal trade winds that kept rains away. This made grass and other vegetation dry and more susceptible to catching fire.

Another major factor was a large difference in atmospheric pressure in the north and south of the island, brought about by Hurricane Dora (situated to the south). Winds which usually flow from higher to lower-pressure areas were made stronger due to the low-pressure conditions towards the south. These strong air currents quickly spread fires.

"The fire can be a mile or more from your house, but in a minute or two, it can be at your house," added Maui County’s fire assistant chief Jeff Giesea.

Strong winds, dry vegetation, and low humidity additionally make it difficult for firefighters to curb the flames. Mahina Martin, a spokesperson from Maui County, added that the strong winds prevented helicopters from dumping water on the fires from the sky.

Internet users express concern for Lahaina banyan tree as images from Maui wildfire surface

As images from the Maui wildfires began circulating online, netizens were quick to express their concern, particularly for the banyan tree and for the wellbeing of the locals in the area.

The fate of the Lahaina banyan tree still remains unconfirmed, as authorities continue to battle the raging fires.

In a statement, the island's mayor, Richard Bissen Jr. announced that the massive Maui wildfire has resulted in the death of at least six people as authorities continue their rescue and evacuation efforts. Hospitals remain overwhelmed with patients suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.

"Local people have lost everything... They’ve lost their house, they’ve lost their animals and it’s devastating," said business, economic development, and tourism director, James Kunane Tokioka."

Several people were even forced to jump into the ocean in order to escape the torching flames. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke has deployed the Hawaii National Guard and has requested that the White House declare the situation a federal emergency.