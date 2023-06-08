How to protect yourself from wildfire smoke? Health effects explored as North America reels under impact

The world is struggling with an upsurge of wildfires, while concern surrounding climate change remains at an all-time high. Unfortunately, all efforts are falling short to prevent them, despite becoming prevalent globally. For instance, the very recent Canadian wildfires of 2023 are now being deemed as the fourth largest wildfire ever in the world, right behind the 2019-2020 Australian bushfires and the 2021 Russia and 2020 California wildfires.

The recent concern is the uncontrollable wildfire smoke, which can stay in the air for weeks and can travel hundreds and thousands of miles, spreading from Canada to all of North America, especially the north-eastern regions of the US. For example, in just the last two days, New York City has been ranked as the worst place in the world, based on its air quality index.

royalsoul @RoyalSoul369 #smoke It’s 2:04 PM in the middle of the day in Manhattan, New York #wildfires It’s 2:04 PM in the middle of the day in Manhattan, New York #wildfires #smoke https://t.co/7rrxqGswl1

As expected, this has added to the already hazardous air pollution that consists of harmful greenhouse gases and particulate matter (both solid, such as plastic and metals, and liquid, certain noxious chemicals in nature, sometimes even in the form of soot) that gets generated in large quantities when the wildfire eats up anything along its path, such as trees, buildings and other natural or artificial infrastructure.

shauna @goldengateblond if you're on the east coast dealing with canadian wildfire smoke, allow me to share some hard-earned wisdom ... if you're on the east coast dealing with canadian wildfire smoke, allow me to share some hard-earned wisdom ... https://t.co/qSMQfMlyId

As one can imagine, all these are detrimental to the health of millions of people. In fact, experts suggest that one need not be outside to be affected by the wildfire smoke, as it is everywhere, in the air we breathe.

Wildfire smoke causes respiratory problems

Before knowing how to save yourself from bushfire smoke, one first needs to understand the threats that they pose. Turns out, they cause temporary respiratory issues, including coughing, wheezing, breathing difficulty, skin inflammation and can even trigger asthma. Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the smoke can also attack one's eyes, throat, tissues, and sinuses.

Not only that, more direct contact to such wildfire smoke can even result in fatal health concerns, such as heart attacks, strokes, lung cancer, obstructive pulmonary disorders, and other cognitive failures.

What’s scary is that this smoke may not only affect children, old people, pregnant women, and individuals struggling with terminal diseases, but also people who are in their best health.

camila @oalvescamila @JoePadula We get smoke from the US every single year and it’s as bad as what NY is experiencing now. Nothing to be blamed for here, sorry @JoePadula We get smoke from the US every single year and it’s as bad as what NY is experiencing now. Nothing to be blamed for here, sorry

The long-term impacts include water contamination, destruction of crops and livestock and hampering the neurological development of growing youngsters.

Precautionary measures against wildfire smoke

Apart from self-monitoring the air quality in one’s locality using apps such as Air Quality Reader, people should also keep their ears and eyes open for any kinds of warnings issued by public health agencies.

In addition, people should limit their outside activities and use a kind of mask that the Environmental Protection Agency or EPA calls a “particulate respirator.” This custom-made mask has been analyzed and approved by the USA’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and is suitable against bushfire smoke. To identify this unique mask, one should look out for the terms “NIOSH” alongside “N95” or “P100” embedded on it.

The Lone Masker @wonderartsy #Maskup Let me introduce you to the most useful wellness and anti-aging tool of the next decade, until public air sanitation becomes widespread. #N95 Let me introduce you to the most useful wellness and anti-aging tool of the next decade, until public air sanitation becomes widespread. #N95 #Maskup https://t.co/dGA2JPcHL6

Interestingly, in contrast to the regular masks, this particular one has two straps, the first meant to attach above the ears and the other below. This will ensure that no particulate matter, not even the fine PM2.5 is able to infiltrate the bloodstream by entering through the lungs. Unfortunately, the particulate respirator is not yet available in kids’ sizes.

Well, the bad news is, this mask makes it difficult to breathe, so people already living with respiratory ailments may not find it useful. Moreover, it gives no security against gases and chemicals that are often emitted with bushfire smoke. This means that it is best to stay home when the air quality index is poor.

When inside, people should use ozone-free air purifiers, recirculation and upgraded HVAC systems before using ACs and make sure that their doors and windows are closed. One must also limit the use of candles, fireplace, frying and grilling, burning stoves and spraying aerosols as all these can further harm the air quality indoors.

