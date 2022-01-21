Sarah Jessica Parker, Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie and more sport KN95 masks: Where to buy, price and more revealed

Respirator masks like the K95 and KN95 have become a prominent part of the world's lifestyle since the COVID-19 pandemic began. With the globe witnessing multiple different variants of the virus, wearing a mask is a necessity.

Celebrities, no different from the common public, have begun to adopt masks as a part of their outfit. This has inspired companies like evolvetogether to create environment-friendly masks with attractive designs. Stars including Sarah Jessica Parker, Ariana Grande, and Angelina Jolie were seen wearing masks from the company.

How effective are KN95 masks

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the N95 is the most effective mask against the COVID-19 virus, but the high-quality masks have been in shortage recently. N95 masks are prioritized for health care workers who are at highest risk. So, the KN95 mask fills this gap because it is said to be efficient in a non-healthcare setting.

According to Michael Argentieri, Vice President of Technology and Safety at ECRI Institute, these masks provide adequate protection in comparison to cloth masks. He stated,

“KN95 masks that don’t meet U.S. regulatory standards still generally provide more respiratory protection than surgical or cloth masks and can be used in certain clinical settings.”

With the Omicron variant infecting over 2 million US citizens within the first week of 2022, medical experts are encouraging regular hand washing, social distancing, and the proper usage of masks.

Where to buy and how much do they cost

The masks from evolvetogether are available on their official website evolvetogether.com, shipping worldwide for a price close to $15.

The website claims to use medical-grade, hypoallergenic, and latex-free materials for their products that are safe for sensitive skin.

Other celebrity-favored brands providing KN95 masks are Vida and Brave. Both the brands have been featured on top fashion websites such as Vogue and Refinery29. Masks from Vida are available on shopvida.com for $25, while Brave sells a pack of 20 masks for $49 on bravenewlook.com.

Some additional certified mask brands include WWDOLL, SupplyAID, barrière, Powecom, and HALIDODO.

