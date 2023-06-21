Who is Serge Varlay? BlackRock recruiter seemingly deletes LinkedIn in wake of bombshell expose 

Journalist James O’Keefe recently dropped a bombshell video that exposed BlackRock Inc. recruiter Serge Varlay. The latter revealed what the company takes part in which includes corruption, bribery and also encouraging wars like that of Russia and Ukraine's. Since being investigated, the man in question momentarily deleted his LinkedIn account. However, the same has reappeared online.

For those unversed, BlackRock Inc. is one of the world’s largest asset management companies. They own significant shares of leading organizations including Amazon, Microsoft, Anheuser Busch, Meta, Target, Proctor & Gamble, Comcast, CNN, Fox News and Pfizer amongst others.

A O’Keefe Media Group journalist recently spoke to recruiter Serge Varlay who unintentionally leaked some of the company’s secrets and how the organization essentially runs the world without the public’s knowledge. He said in one of his inetractions:

“They [BlackRock] don’t want to be in the news. They don’t want people to talk about them. They don’t want to be anywhere in the radar… I suspect it’s probably because it’s easier to do things when people aren’t thinking about it.”

“It’s not who the president is- it’s who’s controlling the wallet of the president”



“You got $10K? You can buy a senator"



Serge Varlay also explained how several banks, hedge funds and the company amongst others buy politicians. He said:

“You can buy your candidates… first, there’s the senators. These guys are f**king cheap. You got 10 grand? You can buy a senator. You got ten grand, you can buy a senator. I could give you $500K right now, no questions asked. Are you gonna do what needs to be done?... It doesn’t matter who wins, they’re in my pocket.”

In another segment of the video, Varlay discussed the Russia-Ukraine war and how it is financially beneficial. He explained how the price of wheat would go “mad up” as Ukraine plays a big role in wheat production globally. The recruiter explained:

“The price of bread, literally everything goes up and down, this is fantastic if you’re trading. Volatility creates business opportunity to make profit. War is real f**king good for business. It’s exciting when s**t goes wrong, right?”

Serge Varlay also alleged that the organization manages “$20 trillion. It’s incomprehensible numbers.”

The exposé has amassed multi million views on Twitter and continues to garner traction online.

Who is the BlackRock recruiter Serge Varlay?

It was recently revealed that Varlay had deleted his LinkedIn account in light of the recent viral video. However, the same was available at the time of writing this article. According to his official account, he studied at Baruch College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and English literature. He also studied at the High School of American Studies at Lehman College.

Before becoming a BlackRock employee, he worked at AIESEC United States, completed an internship at Brant Publications, was a freelance digital content coordinator at Lindblad Expeditions and went on to work at Deutsche Bank where he was a recruiter. He also work in talent acquisition at Morgan Stanley and Citadel Securities as well.

Serge Varlay joined BlackRock in May 2022 as a technology recruiter. According to his LinkedIn account he recruits:

“full-cycle for mid to senior roles in Quant, Research, Modeling, Data Science, & Software Engineering within BlackRock Solutions (BRS) - which serves as the analytical core of the firm, Aladdin Product Group (APG), and misc. high-bar roles within areas such as Blackrock Systematic (equities & fixed income).”

He had amassed over 17,941 followers on LinkedIn and has over 500 connections.

At the time of writing this article, BlackRock Inc had not released a statement in regards to the ongoing controversy.

