What happened with Bank of America? Zelle glitch and accounts' missing money issue sparks online memefest

Customers of Bank of America reportedly saw money disappearing from their accounts after they made payments via the transfer service Zelle, which led to a meme fest online.

On January 18, DownDetector, a site that keeps track of the statuses of other websites, noted that "user reports indicate problems at Bank of America." The first complaint was reported at 1.42 am on Wednesday, and overall, 66 percent of complaints indicated there were issues with "fund transfer."

The reports peaked at 8.43 pm on the same day, with the website registering 1,303 complaints against Bank of America.

However, as per Charlotte Observer, when customers logged into their online bank accounts, they received a notice stating their transactions are not delayed but missing.

“Zelle transactions made between January 14th and January 17th may be delayed in occurring and posting to accounts as requested. Transfers will be completed and will appear in your account activity and balances as soon as possible.”

Twitter reactions on Bank of America's glitch

After Bank of America's customers saw their money disappearing from their accounts, they took to Twitter. Several users shared a scene from The Simpsons where customers can be seen yelling at the employees of the bank for money as they try to deviate from the topic.

Others just made fun of their own bank account amounts being so low that the bank and Zelle skipped their names from the glitch.

based expert @G54002315 When you check your Bank of America app and see your $3.50 is still there. When you check your Bank of America app and see your $3.50 is still there. https://t.co/I0FM9KBNmT

2 Thighz & A Biscuit @BigBootyJudy814 Credit union folks showing up to read all of the Bank of America tweets Credit union folks showing up to read all of the Bank of America tweets https://t.co/wzt58Kq4Np

Dennis Nguyen @pastorpapi23 Bank of America, when it sees Chase trying to steal away its customers. Bank of America, when it sees Chase trying to steal away its customers. https://t.co/Xtlqt8fM7W

texas tay @toxic_tayyy Bank of America got hacked today and they must’ve looked at my account and said shorty struggling already and kept it moving Bank of America got hacked today and they must’ve looked at my account and said shorty struggling already and kept it moving

bury me loose @hardfeelinqs_ me calling Bank of America trying to figure out where all this money went me calling Bank of America trying to figure out where all this money went https://t.co/74Dnyx4hlb

💜🖤 @Es1_Violet Bank of America hearing my complaints: Bank of America hearing my complaints: https://t.co/nNVS6iAYHA

M A L I K ᡕᠵ᠊ᡃ࡚ࠢ࠘ ⸝່ࠡࠣ᠊߯᠆ࠣ࠘ᡁࠣ࠘᠊᠊ࠢ࠘𐡏⁻ ⁻ 🍥 @mr_mookie How come this Bank of America Zelle glitch didn’t DEPOSIT any money into anyone’s account? How come it’s just money missing? How come this Bank of America Zelle glitch didn’t DEPOSIT any money into anyone’s account? How come it’s just money missing? https://t.co/dl6ayhPJa5

Dennis Nguyen @pastorpapi23 How Bank of America and Zelle trying to pass the blame off. How Bank of America and Zelle trying to pass the blame off. https://t.co/3CstprJ0Au

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐫 James Baca @BankBetterGuy Bank of America tells you to protect yourself from Zelle fraud by not trusting the wrong people.



Also Bank of America: Our system wiped out your account through Zelle. We offer no comment at this time Bank of America tells you to protect yourself from Zelle fraud by not trusting the wrong people.Also Bank of America: Our system wiped out your account through Zelle. We offer no comment at this time https://t.co/Slrhy9IOiH

ѕнα∂ყ™ 🥀 @9illeh It’s Jay-Z fault that Bank of America & Zelle are down It’s Jay-Z fault that Bank of America & Zelle are down https://t.co/JxJBlEaTai

Jonathan @jonathansiris Bank of America customers heading to their offices right now Bank of America customers heading to their offices right now https://t.co/MuoFLkSF8g

Gio @cinemaconsumer All the money from Bank of America All the money from Bank of America https://t.co/kGpZIy8h3J

💜🖤 @Es1_Violet My money from Bank of America like: My money from Bank of America like: https://t.co/nKoyV3H0Vd

𝓳𝓻 @sonof_juptr woke up remembering bank of america still owes me 5$ woke up remembering bank of america still owes me 5$ https://t.co/a0lsXC0GDV

RandomMfFendi @RandomMfFendi Bank of America employees this morning Bank of America employees this morning https://t.co/5bgdvvmVpV

😎Shay-Boogie🤘🏾 @HeartBreakSeun Bank of America done took all their members money and now not answering their phones a mess lol Bank of America done took all their members money and now not answering their phones a mess lol https://t.co/9QHl4Mfbj1

Bank of America flashed a warning sign for its customers

According to ABC13, Bank of America has addressed the missing funds situation and put out a warning note on their app.

"Please note: Zelle transactions made between January 14 and January 17 may be delayed in occurring and posting to accounts as requested. Transfers will be completed and will appear in your account activity and balances as soon as possible. We apologize for any delays or inconvenience."

Zelle allows customers of participating U.S. banks to send money directly to one another without the need of any intermediary institutions. As an alternative to credit card transactions, which may take a few days to reach users' accounts and frequently require fees and bank transfers, Zelle transfers are popular due to their speed and cost-free nature.

According to TIME, the bank told the publication that the issue has been resolved and customers are getting their money back.

This is not the first time that the bank has been blasted off because of a glitch. In 2020, the bank accounts of certain customers showed balances as low as $0. At the time, the company stated that the glitch did not impact the customers' actual money.

“Some clients may currently see an inaccurate account balance in online or mobile banking. There is no impact to their accounts and their information remains secure.”

As for Zelle, the service doesn't offer any security for the payments made via their app, which means there's no way to turn things around if they go wrong.

