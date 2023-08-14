"99% intact": Viral video of Lahaina catholic church miraculously untouched amid Maui wildfire devastation goes viral

A video of Lahaina's historic Catholic church still standing amidst the merciless wildfires that devastated Maui has gone viral online. On August 12, a Twitter user named @Sachinettiyil took to their handle and shared a 20-second video of the church and its surroundings, highlighting how the religious place has remained untouched while other things are destroyed.

The video shows Maria Lanakila Catholic Church, which was established in 1846, standing tall and untouched with sunrays falling down on it. When the camera pans around, Maui can be seen smoldering hellscape of rubble.

The priest of the neighboring parish of St. Anthony's, Msgr. Terrence Watanabe also expressed disbelief at what seemed to be a heavenly intervention. While speaking to the news outlet The Pillar, he said:

“Basically what we know is the fact that all of Lahaina Town has been consumed by fire. It’s all gone. The church, Maria Lanakila [Our Lady of Victory], is still standing, as is the rectory."

According to the Daily Mail, some members of the church's community also expressed their gratitude about the Maria Lanakila Catholic Church standing tall amidst the wildfires that have since killed 55 people. Several internet users were left shocked and in gratitude, with one of them commenting:

Twitter reacts to Lahaina Catholic Church standing tall amidst wildfires

After the video of the Lahaina Catholic Church standing tall amidst the wildfires went viral, Twitterati was left shocked and filled with gratitude. Several users expressed their gratitude towards God and were happy to see the religious building standing tall amidst the devastation.

One of the users also called it a "miracle" that the catholic church.

The Lahaina church was founded in 1846 by Father Aubert of the Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Mary and Jesus. The name Maria Lanakila means "Our Lady of Victory," as per the church's website.

It was originally an adobe construction with chapels made of grass huts. The current stone edifice was completed in 1873. Around this time, paintings within the church started to emerge. Although their specific source is unclear, it's probable that King Kalakaua or his sister, Queen Liliuokalani, sent them as gifts.

The death toll from the devastating Maui wildfires grew to 80 on Friday, August 11, making it the worst natural catastrophe in Hawaii's history, exceeding the 61-person death toll from a tsunami on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1960.

The Pacific Disaster Center (PDC) and FEMA report that 2,170 acres have burnt and 2,207 buildings have been damaged or destroyed in Lahaina. According to CNN, rebuilding the renowned vacation town might cost more than $5.5 billion.